(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil aims to significantly enhance its naval capabilities and global presence by introducing its first nuclear submarine, as Parcio Gloria de Paula emphasized in a Sputnik interview.



The construction of this submarine isn't just a military advancement; it also paves the way for civilian technological applications.



This project began in 1979 and is named after the late vice admiral and Brazilian scientist Álvaro Alberto.



The submarine will use nuclear reactors to generate electricity for its motors.



This technology allows for extended operation without the need for frequent refueling, providing tactical and strategic advantages.



The project is currently in its initial testing phase, with the state defense company Itaguaí Construcoes Navai building a 100-ton segment. Completion is expected in 2029.



Brazil's venture into nuclear submarines places it alongside a select group of countries capable of such technological feats.







This advancement is not just about military might; it also signifies Brazil's growing presence on the international stage as a leader in naval nuclear propulsion.



However, expanding such technology in Brazil requires significant investment and patience due to its complexity.

Federal Constitution limits nuclear activity to peaceful purposes only

Brazil's Federal Constitution limits nuclear activity to peaceful purposes only.



The country is also a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which prohibits the manufacture of nuclear weapons.



Despite these limitations, the nuclear submarine represents a wide array of civilian and strategic applications, like energy generation.



Furthermore, Brazil's involvement in the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) enhances its opportunities for technological cooperation.



This association is seen as a pathway to global development and diversification beyond traditional Western alignments.



The cooperative efforts within BRICS could lead to less restrictive technology transfer policies, fostering Brazil's technological autonomy.



In conclusion, Brazil's foray into nuclear submarine technology is a significant step, not just in military terms but also for its economic and international positioning.



It requires strategic patience and long-term coordination but promises to yield substantial benefits for the nation as a whole.







MENAFN14122023007421016031ID1107600428