Brazil’S Ibovespa Rises, Dollar Dips Post-Selic Cut

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil, the Ibovespa index on the B3 exchange surged, crossing 130,000 points in early trading on Thursday.



This increase of 1.04% to 130,810 points around 10:43 AM Brasília time was largely due to expectations of reduced interest rates in Brazil and the U.S.



Meanwhile, the dollar traded lower at R$ 4.89, marking a 0.56% decline at the same time.



The boost in the stock market followed the Brazilian Central Bank's decision to cut the Selic rate by 0.50 percentage points, setting it at 11.75% per annum.



This move, aimed at stimulating the economy, came after the market's close on Wednesday.







The bank's statement highlighted recent measures showing underlying inflation nearing target levels.



In contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its rates steady, with hints at a potential 0.75% cut in 2024.



The Fed's signal that the rate hike cycle might have ended also influenced market sentiments.



Notably, no member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) advocated for further rate increases.



On December 13, the Ibovespa had closed up 2.42% at 129,465 points, with trading volumes hitting R$ 1.506.670.400.



Stocks like Magazine Luiza SA (MGLU3) and Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos S/A (HAPV3) saw significant increases.



Conversely, stocks such as Ez Tec Empreendimentos e Participacoes S/A (EZTC3) experienced minor declines.



For the year, the Ibovespa has accumulated a 17.98% increase until the last trading session.



Stocks like Sendas Distribuidora S/A (ASAI3) led the gains, while CSN Mineracao SA (CMIN3) was among those with the most significant drops.



The market's performance this morning reflected these diverse trends. The Ibovespa was up 1.09%, the dollar down 0.38%, and the euro slightly lower by 0.03%.



Even Bitcoin saw a decrease of 1.78%, illustrating the interconnected nature of global and national economic trends.

