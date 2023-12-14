Pineapple Financial Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Financial Results: Projects Profitability In Fiscal 2024

This measure, aimed at curbing inflation, and economic uncertainties led to a 26 percent decline in mortgage originations in Canada during the year ended August 31, 2023, impacting the mortgage business nationwide. In contrast, Pineapple Financial, by strategically expanding its national footprint and adding more users than in previous years, experienced only a 19 percent decline in revenue during this period.

The company also marginally reduced its net loss, primarily due to an 18 percent decrease in expenses during fiscal 2023 as compared to the previous fiscal year.

Cash on hand on August 31, 2023, was $720,365 compared to $3,896,840 on August 31, 2022. This reduction was primarily the result of the company's working capital and capital expenditures during fiscal 2023, specifically those associated with technological enhancements, investments in skilled personnel, and marketing services.

Pineapple's current cash position, however, includes the receipt of IPO gross proceeds of approximately $3.5 million on November 3, 2023.

The total shares outstanding on August 31, 2023, and August 31, 2022, was 6,306,978.

In fiscal 2024, Pineapple said it expects to increase market share by deploying strategies aimed at achieving both technological innovation and strategic expansion. Among these measures are the leveraging of optimized borrower data analytics, introducing a comprehensive suite of insurance products, and expanding into new provinces and regions across Canada. The company will also continue the use of a recently announced streamlined online mortgage application providing potential homebuyers with quick and efficient insights into their borrowing capacity.

Chief executive officer Shubha Dasgupta added, "The company's growth in 2024 will also likely be buoyed by the industry forecast that, during the next 24 months, 60 percent – or $1.5 trillion – in the Canadian mortgage market is up for renewal. Couple that with the growth in population, need for housing starts, and the short-term cyclical nature of our market, and we are poised and ready for an exciting future."

Mr. Dasgupta continued, "We project profitability in fiscal 2024 and anticipate even stronger bottom-line performance in fiscal 2025.

"Additionally, to enhance shareholder value, we are actively exploring the initiation of a stock buy-back program in the next six to twelve months."

Pineapple is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mould by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 600 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream of owning a home.

Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.



