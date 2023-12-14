Global Fog Computing Market Research Report 2023-2028 - Emerging Trend Of Connected And Modern Vehicles Driving Adoption

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dublin

, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The

"Global Fog Computing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global fog computing market size reached US$ 174.3 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 361.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.90% during 2022-2028.

Fog computing is a decentralized computing framework that facilitates computing, storage, control, and networking services between end devices and computing data centers. It reduces the amount of data required for sending to the cloud, thereby saving network bandwidth and minimizing the response time of the system. It also assists in making processing faster and improving the overall security and efficiency of the system.

At present, it finds application in devices that require rigorous computation and processing and providing services over a large area at different geographical locations.

The agility and flexibility of big data solutions have led to an increase in the use of the Internet of Things (IoT), thereby resulting in the growing volume of digital data generation.

This represents one of the major factors encouraging enterprises and large organizations across the globe to adopt fog computing solutions for fulfilling the need of quickly accessing large amounts of data. Additionally, these solutions increase business agility by making the production of revenue-generating products and services more efficient.

They also provide a common framework for seamless collaboration and communication. Thus, the growing awareness about the advantages associated with fog computing solutions is increasing their sales over cloud computing. Besides this, the growing data security concerns on account of the rising instances of cyber threats are also propelling their use to connect multiple devices to a network and identify threats, such as potential hacks or malware.

Furthermore, the emerging trend of connected and modern vehicles is positively influencing the deployment of fog computing displays for car-to-car connectivity. Moreover, governments of several countries are investing in developing smart cities, which is creating a positive market outlook.

Key Questions Answered in This Report



How big is the global fog computing market?

What is the expected growth rate of the global fog computing market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global fog computing market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fog computing market?

What is the breakup of the global fog computing market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the global fog computing market based on the application?

What are the key regions in the global fog computing market? Who are the key players/companies in the global fog computing market?

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players





Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Novartis AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation Terumo Corporation

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Component:



Hardware

Gateways

Routers and Switches

IP Video Cameras

Sensors

Micro Data Center

Software

Fog Computing Platform Customized Application Software

Breakup by Deployment Models:



Private Fog Node

Community Fog Node

Public Fog Node Hybrid Fog Node

Breakup by Application:



Building and Home Automation

Smart Energy

Smart Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Connected Health Security and Emergencies

Breakup by Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:



SOURCE Research and Markets