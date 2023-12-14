Revolugroup Canada Inc. Announces Correction To AGM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO ) , (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the“Company”) announces that the details of the upcoming annual general meeting that were disclosed in the news release dated November 21, 2023, were inaccurate. The AGM is being held on Monday, January 15, 2024, and will not be a virtual meeting.



RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website

