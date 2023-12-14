USA WINNERS ANNOUNCED: USA Secures 1 Trophy, 13 Double Golds And 14 Gold Medals At The 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

America's Trophy, Runner Up and Double Gold winning wines from the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge

America's 14 Gold medal winning wines from the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge

The Trophy Winners and Team for 2023 - Global Fine Wine Challenge. Left to Right, Jane Skilton MW (NZL), Anthony Mueller (USA), Toni Paterson MW, Ross Anderson (Director), Ash Reynolds (Drinkme Digital) & Huon Hooke (AUS).

The Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 results are out revealing a 28 medal haul against the best of the new world.

- Anthony Mueller - American JudgeSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Full results from the Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 have been released, with 30% of the American entries securing a medal against some of the best wines the new world has to offer.Judging took place over four days in Sydney in mid November, where Trophy, Double Gold and Gold medal-winning wines were selected from the 600 entries. On the final day, White Wine of Show, Red Wine of Show and Wine of Show were awarded from the 19 Class winners.Only 19 wines were awarded a prestigious Trophy medal. There were also 22 Runner-Up Double Gold, 68 Double Gold and 122 Gold medals awarded in total, making up 38% of the total wines tasted.America, now under Anthony Mueller's guidance with nominations assistance from Virginie Boone secured 1 Trophy, 2 Runner-up Double Golds, 11 Double Golds and 14 Golds for a total of 28 medals.“Perhaps the most insightful aspect I take away from judging this year's Global Fine Wine Challenge is through the lens of tasting hundreds of beautiful wines from around the world alongside fellow wine experts from different countries, followed by an in-depth conversation concerning every wine tasted.” Anthony Mueller - American Judge.The Trophy was awarded to Dama Wines Merlot 2018 from Walla Walla in Washington State.Runner-Up Double Gold medals were awarded to:. L'Ecole No 41 Perigee Seven Hills Vineyard 2020. Cairdeas Winery Caisleán an Pápa 2021America's 11 Double Gold medals include:. Bergstrom Wines Gargantua Oregon Syrah 2019. DAMA Wines GSM 2021. Devison Vintners Beneath the Stones Syrah 2021. Domaine Carneros Le Rêve Blanc de Blancs Sparkling 2016. Eberle Winery Steinbeck Vineyard Syrah 2021. Elk Cove Vineyards Reserve Pinot Noir 2021. King Estate Winery Domaine Pinot Gris 2021. L'Ecole No 41 Ferguson 2020. Markham Vineyards Napa Valley Merlot 2021. Pepper Bridge Trine 2020. Quady North Mae's Vineyard Cabernet Franc 201914 Gold medals awarded to the American contingent include:. Au Bon Climat Winery Bien Nacido Vineyard Pinot Noir 2021. Belden Barns Estate Syrah 2019. Clif Family Winery Sonoma Valley Grenache 2021. Devison Vintners Malbec 2021. Ducleaux Cellars RAUCOUS Grenache Syrah Mourvedre 2019. Eberle Winery Estate Viognier 2022. Markham Vineyards Rockerbox Cabernet Sauvignon 2018. Mauritson Wines Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel 2021. Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards Estate Selection Malbec 2021. SALDO Zinfandel 2021. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Eroica Riesling 2022. Stewart Cellars Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2019. Willamette Valley Vineyards Domaine Willamette Brut Sparkling 2019. Willamette Valley Vineyards Griffin Creek Cabernet Franc 2019A full listing of all American entries together with the full results from the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge can be downloaded from the website at globalfine .“Every wine that was awarded a gold or double gold medal was truly worthy of recognition and there were some absolutely stellar bottles. Which makes the success of the trophy winners even more special.” Jane Skilton MW“The show is a fascinating snapshot of new-world winemaking. The elevation in quality shows that the winemaking and vineyard teams certainly don't rest on their laurels and continue the pursuit of excellence across the spectrum of styles. The 2023 sparkling class was probably the finest line-up of 'New World' fizz ever assembled! The quality has elevated to a new level and was simply outstanding.” Toni Paterson MW“There are few wine competitions in the world that celebrate the best of the best. The winners of the Global Fine Wine Challenge were outstanding wines and beautiful examples of their kind.” Andrew Caillard MWEstablished in 2003, the Global Fine Wine Challenge (GFWC), formerly Six Nations Wine Challenge is the New World's unique wine competition. Unlike other global wine competitions, participation is by invitation only. Wines are selected and invited to represent their respective nations, like the Olympics by leading international wine critics including Christopher Waters (Canada), Michael Fridjhon (South Africa), Huon Hooke (Australia), Jane Skilton MW (New Zealand), Anthony Mueller and Virginie Boone (USA). Entries are capped at 120 entries per country, and wines are judged across 22 classes. The 2023 Challenge was judged blind by Toni Paterson MW, Jane Skilton MW, Huon Hooke & Anthony Mueller. The GFWC is trusted internationally for its unique and rigorous judging process.Visit globalfine for a full list of winners.

Ross Anderson

New World Wine Challenge PL

+61 431 512 979

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram