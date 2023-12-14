Shahi Idgah Committee To Move SC Against Allahabad HC Order Allowing Survey Of Mosque Complex

(MENAFN- IANS) Mathura, Dec 15 (IANS) The Muslim side in the Krishna Janambhoomi case has decided to move the Supreme Court against the order of the Allahabad High Court allowing a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah premises adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

Secretary of the Shahi Idgah Masjid Management Committee and advocate Tanveer Ahmed, in a statement issued late on Thursday night, said that the committee will challenge the High Court's decision in the apex court.

“Whatever legal process is possible will be taken against this decision,” he said.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) spokesperson Qasim Rasool Ilyas also welcomed the decision of the Shahi Idgah mosque committee and said,“The legal committee of the AIMPLB will provide every assistance to the Shahi Idgah Masjid committee. In 1991, during the Babri Masjid dispute, the Central government had passed a law to get rid of all such disputes relating to places of worship. The law said that the status of the places of worship would remain exactly the same as it was in 1947.”

He further said,“It was expected that no new conflict would arise after this but the elements who are not interested in peace and harmony in the country and who are creating hatred between Hindus and Muslims want to fulfil their political interest by doing so.”

The High Court on Thursday allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah complex, an important milestone in the temple-mosque dispute in Mathura.

The court agreed to the appointment of an advocate commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque premises, which the petitioners claim holds signs suggesting that it was a Hindu temple once.

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain said the modalities of the survey will be discussed at the next hearing on December 18.

