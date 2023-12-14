Pretzel Market To Increase By USD 1.59 Billion Between 2023 To 2028, Salted Pretzel To Be The Major Contributing Segment - Technavio

How much is the expected growth in the Pretzel Market size from 2023 to 2028?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pretzel Market 2024-2028

The pretzel market size is expected to grow by USD 1.59 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a

CAGR of

3.74% during the forecast period. Evolving taste preferences of consumers are notably driving the pretzel market. However,

factors such as fluctuations in the price of raw materials used in the production of pretzels may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Salted and Unsalted), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Who ensures that the salted segment remains significant during the forecast period?

The

salted segment will be significant during the forecast period. They are a

combination of a unique twisted shape and a savory, salty flavor,

crafted from a yeasted dough that is briefly boiled in a baking soda solution before being baked, resulting in their golden-brown, slightly crisp exterior. Classic pretzel knots, pretzel rods, pretzel twists, and pretzel nuggets are some of the types of salted pretzels. Additionally, they

are readily available in supermarkets and convenience stores.

What is the projected contribution of Europe to the growth of the global market during the forecast period?

Europe

will contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The

UK, Germany, Russia, and France are the top consumers of pretzels in the region. Cultural association with the product, increasing demand for private labels, and a focus on healthy ingredients are the major driving forces for the growth of the pretzel market in the European region. There is a growing

number of quick-service restaurants, helping to improve the visibility of soft pretzels, including rolls, sticks, and soft pretzel buns, which are often sold at food service outlets.

Where are Campbell Soup Co., Focus Brands LLC, General Mills Inc., and more positioned in the competitive landscape of the pretzel market?

The pretzel market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Campbell Soup Co., Focus Brands LLC, General Mills Inc., Herr Foods Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, J and J Snack Foods Corp., Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Mr. Pretzels, Old Dutch Foods Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quinn Foods LLC, Real Food From The Ground Up, Soft Pretzel Franchise Systems Inc., The Hershey Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Utz Brands Inc., WE RE ROLLING PRETZEL CO., Wetzels Pretzels LLC

