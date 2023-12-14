Century Complete Announces New Community In Union, SC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New homes from the low $200s now selling at Buffalo Creek from online
homebuying pioneer
UNION, S.C., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023-announced that its Century Complete brand has opened a new community-Buffalo Creek-in Union, SC, located near other Century Complete communities in Spartanburg, Boiling Springs and Gaffney.
Continue Reading
New Construction Homes in Union, SC | Buffalo Creek by Century Complete | The Cabot Plan
New Build Homes in Union, SC | Buffalo Creek by Century Complete | The Dupont Plan
Showcasing a versatile lineup of single-family homes to suit a wide variety of needs and lifestyles, Buffalo Creek offers modern open-concept layouts with quick access to Buffalo Elementary School and Union's Main Street. The community contributes over 125 new homesites to Upstate South Carolina, helping to serve
the market's need for more quality homes.
"We're excited to introduce Buffalo Creek," said Greg Huff, president of Century Complete. "Not only does this community feature affordable quality homes, but it offers a prime location within walking distance of local schools and an easy drive to Spartanburg. There's no better time than now to purchase a home at Buffalo Creek."
Learn more and view available homes at .
Now Selling:
Buffalo Creek | Union, SC
New homes from the low $200s
125 single-family homesites Ranch and two-story floor plans 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages Up to 2,014 square feet Select plans feature studies, covered patios, and flex spaces Prime location within walking distance of Buffalo Elementary School and 25 miles from
Spartanburg
Location:
Buffalo-West Springs Highway & Times Boulevard
Union, SC 29303
VISIT OUR UPSTATE SALES STUDIO IN GREENVILLE:
While our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.
1401 Woodruff Road, Suite B
Greenville, SC 29615
864.509.9195
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE
HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in South Carolina.
How it works:
Shop homes at CenturyCommunities
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via
DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
MENAFN14122023003732001241ID1107600394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.