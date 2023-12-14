A Scientific Investigation Into The Afterlife

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From left to right: Steve Sayre, Kelsey Bohlen, and Garrett Stewart Sayre

- Wendy Schadewald (syndicated columnist)LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- "Ghosts and the Afterlife" is a first-of-its-kind scientific investigation into the existence of ghosts and the Hereafter.Both the film's executive producer, Garrett Sayre, and the film's director and producer, Steve Sayre, served in various investigative capacities that prepared them for their search into the afterlife.Steve Sayre worked as a private investigator for three years specializing in missing persons and background investigations. He also served as a U.S. Marshal on special assignment, going undercover as a CPA to investigate a multi-million-dollar firm that was embezzling millions from various clients. Subsequent to his private investigative and undercover activities, Steve completed combat training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and served in a top-secret capacity for both the United States Army and the United States Air Force.Also relevant to the subject matter of“Ghosts and the Afterlife,” Steve has undergone two after-death experiences after dying twice on the operating room table. Both experiences of clinical death were due to Sayre having suffered serious injury to his heart in the military, which incidents provided him with a direct personal understanding of the afterlife phenomenon.Steve's brother, Garrett Sayre, the film's executive producer, served in a top-secret capacity for Naval Intelligence and, amongst his many duties, provided anti-terrorist reports to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.Between the two of them, they spent 12 years researching the topic to present all the most salient and supportive research regarding the afterlife from both a historical and a scientific perspective, making the film the first truly scientific investigation into ghosts and life after death.The film can now be seen free of charge on Tubi TV and Amazon's Freevee .The program is narrated by Kelsey Bohlen, who actually experienced a full-form apparition on tape while serving as the film's on-camera narrator.“Ghosts and the Afterlife,” has been a top-selling film on Vudu (a joint-venture between NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery), iTunes, and Amazon and has been a Best-Selling DVD on Walmart.In addition to garnering dozens of 5-star reviews on Google's“Audience Reviews,” the movie is rated 94 out of 100 on Moviefone, 96 percent on TMDB, and 5 out of 5 stars on both Movie Insider and iTunes. The film was also voted Best Documentary Film of 2022 at the TZIFF International Film Festival, and was just recently nominated for Best Documentary of 2023 at The Hague Film Festival.You can learn more by going to the film's website atBelow are a few excerpts from the reviews the film has received:“Kelsey Bohlen narrates Steve Sayre's engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful, 72-minute documentary highlighted by striking photography that uses scientific evidence, video recordings, and first-hand accounts to examine consciousness, life after death, and the existences of ghosts and souls...” -Wendy Schadewald (syndicated columnist)“...it is an interesting, quick-moving exploration of the next realm. The interviews are excellent, and Bohlen is a good host. Thanks to its focus on science, Sayre makes the most compelling case yet for the afterlife...” -Bobby LePire (Film Threat)“If you are a fan of paranormal activities discussions, this is going to be a very interesting documentary for you.” -Darren Lucas (Movie Reviews 101)

Eddie Duvall

Hollywood Picture Studios

+1 818-233-6440

email us here