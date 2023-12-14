Burnham Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividends And Announces Date Of Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers and related HVAC products and accessories (including advanced control systems, furnaces, and radiators) for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, today announced common and preferred stock dividends.

At its meeting on December 14, 2023, Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share, both payable December 29, 2023 with a record date of December 20, 2023.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Meeting will be held virtually via a secure website meeting platform on Monday, April 22, 2024, beginning at 11:30 a.m. eastern.

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.