Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Services Market 2024-2028

The wide range of industrial services applications drives the market growth.

Industrial services offer a wide range of applications, such as programmable logic controllers, distributed control systems, human-machine interfaces, manufacturing execution systems, as well as industrial robotics applications, to end-users. Moreover, these services help in enhancing various aspects of

of the manufacturing facility which drives the market growth.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

View Free PDF Sample



Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial services market: AB SKF, ABB Ltd., Bilfinger SE, Eaton Corp. Plc, EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intech Environmental Ltd., John Wood Group PLC, Leadec Holding

BV and Co. KG, Metso Outotec Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAMSON AG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, USES Group, Worley, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Industrial Services Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 5.67% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend



Delegation of ancillary tasks allows industries to focus on core competencies is a primary trend in the market.

Industrial services such as engineering and consulting services offer support to different complex projects across industries.

Moreover, this helps end-user industries in assigning their enterprise resources to core tasks for enhanced operational efficiency. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges



Lack of end-to-end quality and process control hinders the market growth.

One of the significant challenges that hinder global industrial services market growth is the lack of end-to-end processes and quality control while delegating critical business processes and tasks to industrial services providers.

Moreover, end-users fear losing sight of business processes and control across the value chain

with the deployment of industrial services. Hence, such factors hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key

Segments:

The market growth of the

engineering and consulting segment is significant during the forecast period. The

engineering and consulting segment enables

end-users such as the automotive industry to improve the efficiency and quality of products and services, as well as develop the necessary infrastructure that allows the

running of manufacturing processes efficiently. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Free Sample Report



The animal transportation market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 600.02 million.

The

smart helmet market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.87% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 640.3 million.