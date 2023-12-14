Wine Country Host Black Empowerment Movement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Black Riverside County Group Founder, Sigmund Valentine at the BRC Sip, Mix & Mingle Holiday Event

Black Businesses Come Together for Empowerment Movement

UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Black Riverside County (BRC ) group is a movement that is quickly making a significant impact in empowering local and neighboring business owners, while engaging the community. With a mission to foster growth and development, BRC is creating a new generation for culture and lifestyle by increasing an environment that supports the long-term success of businesses in Riverside County, Los Angeles, San Diego, and surrounding the areas.Sunday, December 10th, BRC hosted their first annual Sip, Mix and Mingle Holiday Celebration at the beautiful Danza Del Sol Winery in Temecula Valley, CA. More than 400 of Inland Empire's BRC members stepped out in high fashion to network and support one another. There's more than 37,000 entrepreneurs, executives, and home owners as current members of this sprawling and growing lifestyle group. BRC's strong network provides an invaluable platform of connectivity and accessible resources for collaboration and support. This enables members to work together towards common goals and drive positive change within their respective industry. "It's such an honor to head this wonderful organization, what started out as a way to unify and recycle Black dollars has grown into a major contributor to the Riverside County financial ecosystem. Next stop for BRC is to show other cities around the country how to stimulate and grow their Black dollars." says BRC founder, Sigmund Valentine.One of the many keyways in which the BRC movement empowers local business owners is by creating opportunities for networking. Riverside business owners are actively connecting with each other, sharing ideas, and building relationships that help strengthen their brands. Through face-to-face events, targeted social media groups, business boosting with merchant Mondays, and a community advocating for each other, BRC ensures that business owners have ample opportunities to expand their networks and gain valuable insights from peers.In addition to networking, BRC also organizes resource and leadership events that benefit both business owners and the local community. These events include financial literacy courses for African American residents, home ownership classes, couples empowerment, youth enrichment, mom-preneur workshops, and marketing and branding seminars. By providing these enriching courses and informative events, BRC equips its members with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in a competitive market.The impact of the Black Riverside County Organization is evident in the growing membership numbers. Over the past year, membership has increased by more than 50%, and the organization group is projected to see a further 75% growth by the end of Q2 in 2024. These figures reflect the trust and value that business owners place in BRC, as well as the positive impact it has on their growth and success.The overall market situation for minority-owned businesses in Riverside County is promising, with the African American community experiencing significant growth. As the market expands, BRC plays a crucial role in supporting minority-owned businesses in the competitive landscape. BRC encourages its members to buy and support one another, creating a forever contributing ecosystem that fosters collaborative success. Additionally, Black Riverside County Group has developed an industry directory for its members, providing a valuable resource for businesses looking to make informed spending decisions.Black Riverside County (BRC) group is truly making a difference in empowering local business owners and building a strong community. Through its partnerships, resources, community views, networking opportunities, positive events, and a supportive ecosystem, BRC is driving this movement of growth and success for minority-owned businesses in Riverside County.Join the BRC movement today on Facebook and become part of a thriving network that is making a positive and historical impact. For more information contact Sigmund Valentine, BRC Founder ...

Black Riverside County Sip, Mix & Mingle Holiday Celebration