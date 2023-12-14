CASPR Technologies First To Test To New ASHRAE Standard For Reducing Airborne Viruses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANDEVILE, LA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- What is ASHRAE Standard 241?“The purpose of this standard is to establish minimum requirements for control of infectious aerosols to reduce risk of disease transmission in the occupiable space in new buildings, existing buildings, and major [...] renovations to existing buildings, including requirements for both outdoor air system and air cleaning system design, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance.”Standard 241 was created to help indoor spaces reduce the risk of infection from airborne diseases.CASPR Technologies, a leading provider of innovative indoor air quality solutions, announced today it is one of the first companies to complete testing to the new ASHRAE Standard 241-2023 for Control of Infectious Aerosols (1). Testing conducted by independent lab ARE Laboratories showed the CASPR system reduced over 99% of aerosolized MS2 virus within 60 minutes and over 70% within just 4 minutes.“These are significant results for air quality, consistent with recently released standards.” stated by CASPR's Chief Medical Consultant, Dr. Margaret Scarlett.The new ASHRAE standard provides a protocol for testing solutions designed to reduce airborne viruses and guidance on incorporating them into facility emergency response plans. As Ryan Haggard, CTO at CASPR Technologies explained, "The CASPR system not only exceeds the new standard's recommendations, but in many cases can enable facilities to meet air quality requirements during emergencies without costly increases in ventilation."Reducing reliance on ventilation for emergency response aligns with CASPR's overall approach of creating safer indoor environments while minimizing energy usage and costs. CASPR integrates with HVAC systems or operates independently to provide continuous disinfection without being disruptive to facility operations. The technology has been implemented in diverse settings including healthcare, education, retail, transportation and more.This latest testing further validates the ability of CASPR Technologies' innovative solutions to make indoor spaces safer.To learn more about how CASPR can help improve your indoor air quality, visit or call 844-717-8819.(1)American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers (AHRAE). ASHRAE Standard 241, Control of Infectious Aerosols. Atlanta, GA, 2023.Purchase available at ashrae"In referring to this Standard or Guideline and in marking of equipment and in advertising, no claim shall be made, either stated or implied, that the product has been approved by ASHRAE."About CASPR Technologies:CASPR Technologies is a pioneer in advanced indoor air quality and surface disinfection solutions. With a commitment to promoting health and wellness, CASPR develops innovative products and services that improve indoor environments by reducing harmful microorganisms and enhancing air quality.CASPR Technologies produces a complete line of units that integrate with existing and new HVAC systems as well as those that can operate independently. Our systems have been effectively implemented in hospitals, schools, universities, offices, restaurants, movie theaters, retail spaces, veterinarian clinics, infusion centers, ambulances, bus fleets, train systems, and boat ferries to name a few.CASPR is always looking for partners in the fight for a safer indoor environment and works with design engineers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), HVAC companies, architects, and facility owners.For media inquiries, please contact:Sarah Solomon Sieh...844-717-8819

Sarah Sieh

CASPR Technologies

+1 844-717-8819

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube