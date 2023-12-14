The 17Th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship Returns To Fremont Street Experience In Las Vegas, NV On 2/24/24

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

17th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship by AArrow Inc.: Global sign spinners battle for top spot in a unique sports-advertising event. Open to public.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A competition featuring the highest ranked Sign Spinners in the World.

This annual event is a showdown where advertising meets sport, as Sign Spinners compete for the opportunity to be crowed Champion. It's an adrenaline-fueled extreme sport type competition.

The 17th Annual World Sign-Spinning Championship is returning to Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on February 24, 2024. The World Sign Spinning Championship is an event that brings together highly ranked Sign Spinners from many cities and countries to compete for the opportunity to be crowed Champion. This event is free, family friendly and open to the public. This event is a combination of extreme sports and advertising.

WHAT: Competitors from over 40 U.S. cities and 10 international locations, including legendary 4-time World Champion Kadeem Johnson and Viral Sign Spinning Sensation Matthew Doolan, will show their skills in this ultimate competition for the title of the World's Sign Spinning Champion.

WHO: The highest ranking Sign Spinners, local and international, will demonstrate their signature sign spinning talents.

WHEN: Saturday, February 24th, 2024

WHERE: Fremont Street Experience - Las Vegas, NV, 1st Street Stage

"The World Sign Spinning Championship is an unstoppable force of raw talent and energy," said Max Durovic, co-founder of the AArrow Sign Spinners . "It's not just an athletic competition; it's a work of art. Sign Spinners train all year for a shot at the #1 title and they put everything they have into their craft. Every trick you see has a specific name and way to do it, so there are an infinite number of combinations. Plus the fact that everyone has their own style and keeps spinventing new moves means that you have a pretty fierce competition that evolves every year. There's nothing like it out there"

The competition will be a free public event, promising to draw major attention and media coverage, including live-streaming on social media channels.

MEDIA OPP: Opportunities include video footage of Sign Spinners, learning sessions with top performers, and interviews with local competitors.

CONTACTS: For more details, sponsorship opportunities, or interviews, please contact Mike Kenny or Joe Ambert at 323.944.2002 or ....

About AArrow Sign Spinners:

Founded in 2002, the AArrow Sign Spinners has evolved from a small startup into a global guerilla marketing leader, known for its energetic and creative advertising approach. AArrow has thousands of professional sign spinners across the world and provides advertising services to businesses from various industries.

