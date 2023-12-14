Oman IT Market To Grow By USD 3.20 Billion Between 2023 To 2028, Increase In IT Consolidation And IT Modernization Boosts The Market - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Oman 2024-2028

The increase in IT consolidation and IT modernization drives market growth.

There is a rise in

IT consolidations and IT modernization to improve the operational efficiency of organizations and to achieve economies of scale, which is fuelling the Oman IT market. Moreover, the ever-increasing consolidation of IT infrastructures including data centers and networking systems in organizations is forcing C-suite executives to implement advanced IT service delivery models such as shared and managed IT services. Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

Market Challenge -

A shortage of skilled professionals hinders the market growth. Factors such as fewer people opting for specialized medical fields and lack of sufficient investments are a common consensus among IT service providers worldwide that acquiring and retaining qualified professionals and fresh talent is leading to a shortage of skilled professionals. Hence, such factors hinder the market growth.

The IT

market in Oman is segmented by type (hardware, software, and IT services), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and application (BFSI, telecommunication, industrial, and others)

The market growth of the hardware segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the

growing demand for virtualization, which eliminates the need for organizations to invest in hardware fuel the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the demand for hardware from various industries, such as electronics, is growing as the demand for infrastructure and automation is growing which is driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the IT

market in Oman:

ACS Services Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., CrimsonLogic Pte. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Muse Technologies Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

