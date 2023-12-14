The New GROK AI-Inspired Meme Token Wants To Unite The GROK Meme Family And Lead Them To Cross-Chain Meme Dominance.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ipswich,Suffolk, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This daring Grok-themed meme coin, named King Grok, hopes to unite the countless Grok-themed meme coins that have been deployed since Elon Musk, fondly referred to as the Grok Father announced its novel AI.

It aims to become the King of the Grok meme Family and leverage this combined strength and intelligence to surpass all other memes on BSC first, and then other chains.

Such an alliance, especially with the current rise and advancement of groundbreaking artificial intelligence applications in all walks of digital life, holds impressive potential to drive more adoption of Web3.

Meme coins currently have a market cap and trading volume of $23 and $1 respectively, while AI-powered tokens have $8 and $900m respectively,

$KingGrok, which is the token powering the King Grok project, intersects the junction of this fast-growing market categories and it's making an entry when the interest in memes is surging with Elon-Inspired Coins and AI-related projects at the peak but led by dog-themed coins.

King Grok is gearing up to change that and make GROKs take over.

The GROKs have demonstrated that proved their potential to form God-green candles and yield bountiful returns

The $GROK token currently has a market cap of over $71m. Now, the $KingGrok token aims to propel a united Grok-powered meme family to expand their ecosystem and increase their ranks.

Traders and investors are speculating to see how such collaboration would turn out for the meme family. No such teaming-up had ever been done in the meme space.

As the AI wars continue to see which AI will emerge king, King Grok is gearing up to lead the charge on the meme level to put Grok meme ecosystems on the frontlines starting with the BSC chain before expanding across chains.

The BSC ecosystem is paying rapt attention to see what feat this daring meme coin can pull.

The King Grok presale has been scheduled its presale for December.



About Grok Elo

King Grok was born to be king of all Grok memes. Its mission is to make the Grok-powered meme family the most powerful across chains starting with the Binance Smart Chain, uniting all tribes and sects of Grok memes and combining their strength and intelligence to become the most viral meme category whilst expanding the adoption of Web3.



Contract: 0x2Df3774f46049Da1efeB2B0c393eFD7234B6aD56

Disclaimer: $KingGrok is just a BEP20 meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. It's built by a committed and based set of contributors solely for entertainment & community engagement purposes information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.









CONTACT: Alex Williams King Grok contact at kinggrok