MASQ Partners With Presearch To Deliver Decentralized Web3 Searches

- Tim Enneking, CEO of PresearchSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Presearch is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with MASQ, the innovator behind the web3-compatible MASQ Browser. This alliance is a testament to our shared dedication to reshaping the online experience with privacy and decentralization at the forefront.With the release of MASQ Browser's latest update (v0.8.5), Presearch takes the helm as the default search engine, becoming an integral part of the MASQ ecosystem.What is Presearch?Presearch stands as a beacon for privacy in the digital age, a decentralized search engine that upholds user privacy and promotes transparency. Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Presearch offers users control over their search data, rewarding them with PRE tokens for their engagement and providing a gateway to unique features within its ecosystem.Tim Enneking, CEO of Presearch Inc. states,“Presearch is proud to have been selected by MASQ as the exclusive search engine for its browser when MASQ could have literally picked any search engine in the world. This is a vote of confidence in the ethos, structure and execution of the Presearch team. It also presents a major possible synergy in allowing Presearch node runners, which have created one of the largest node networks in the world, to run a MASQ VPN node on the same infrastructure, which has already been fully paid for."He goes on to say, "In short, it is difficult to underestimate the advantages to each project of this cooperation and we very much look forward to working with MASQ and its community for years to come!”Why Presearch + MASQ is a Game-ChangerThe profound partnership between Presearch and MASQ signifies a united vision for a decentralized, user-centric future on the internet. With Presearch now the cornerstone of search within MASQ Browser, users will enjoy a heightened level of privacy in their searches, unrestricted access to a variety of search indexes, and a flawless search experience integrated into their daily online interactions.Kauri Hero, MASQ Project Lead and Co-founder adds,“We are thrilled to be working alongside Presearch and their vast network of decentralized Node runners - a central goal together is to add value to both communities with a focus on users sharing their bandwidth. The future of web3 is bright with strong partnerships like ours!"The Journey ContinuesThe collaboration doesn't stop here. Presearch and MASQ are in active discussions about future initiatives, and we invite our communities to connect with us on social platforms to stay informed about upcoming events and announcements. We are committed to deepening user engagement and understanding of our combined efforts through webinars, AMA sessions, and more.Embark with us as we redefine the essence of online privacy and revolutionize your digital experience. Together with MASQ, we are smoothing the transition into web3, making it as simple as your next search.Please join our journey into a new era of internet freedom and empowerment!

