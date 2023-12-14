Qrator Labs Unveils Next-Gen Cybersecurity In Malaysia To Boost Digital Resilience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KUALA LUMPUR, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Qrator Labs , renowned for its DDoS mitigation expertise and ensuring the Continuous Availability of Internet resources, announces the expansion of its operations to the Malaysian market. This move addresses the region's unique digital challenges and strengthens its technology leadership.



Today, Qrator Labs leads at the forefront of cybersecurity, owning a notable global filtering network that provides multilevel DDoS mitigation and protection against various network attacks. With over 4,000 Gbps of filtering bandwidth and strategic deployment of 15 points of presence across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Qrator Labs has become the cybersecurity backbone for various industries. The company focuses on innovation and network security solutions to address evolving cyber threats, catering to both small and large businesses.



Victor Zyamzin, global head of business development at Qrator Labs, asserts:“Launching in Malaysia underscores our dedication to ensuring that web resources are highly available and swiftly accessible with minimal delays. This is crucial for a website's search ranking visibility, attracting visitors, and converting those figures into real business outcomes.”



Embracing Qrator Labs' pioneering technology means Malaysian enterprises will now have access to a fortified cybersecurity framework, ensuring round-the-clock service availability, encompassing DDoS Protection, an advanced Web Application Firewall, Bot attacks protection, reliable DNS, and Qrator – a unique global real-time BGP monitoring system.



As Malaysia's tech landscape undergoes rapid growth, characterized by an influx of new online services, international companies setting up local bases, and climbing internet usage - with 33.03 million internet users and a penetration of 96.8% as of early 2023 - the timing for Qrator Labs' solutions is critical. The growth in the number of internet users and faster connection speeds highlight the need for reliable and secure internet access.



Qrator Labs is set to become a cornerstone in fortifying Malaysia's digital domain, ensuring secure and high-performing online experiences for both businesses and consumers.



About Qrator Labs



Qrator Labs is an acknowledged expert in Continuous Network Availability offering various Network security services to ensure safe Internet and continuous DDoS mitigation for businesses worldwide. Qrator Labs unique anycast architecture provides a reliable geo-distributed, low latency web app protection platform across North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia with a filtering bandwidth capacity of more than 4 000 Gbps and 15 points of presence worldwide.

Evgeniya Zaslavskaya

Zecomms Agency

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube