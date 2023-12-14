Hong Kong’S Largest Ever New Year Countdown Firework Musical To Welcome 2024

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world eagerly anticipates the arrival of 2024, all eyes will turn to Hong Kong for the city's largest New Year's Eve firework display on December 31, 2023 (Sunday). Set against the iconic Hong Kong skyline, spectators will be treated to a 12-minute firework musical, surpassing any previous New Year's Eve displays in the city in both coverage and duration.



As the clock inches closer to midnight, the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) will be adorned with a large-scale countdown clock. At midnight, the numerals 2024 will light up the harbourfront building, setting off a synchronized extravaganza featuring a breathtaking display of fireworks, a harmonious blend of artistic fusion music and a vibrant light show. This spectacle will fill audiences worldwide with hope and joy as Hong Kong sets the stage for a remarkable beginning of 2024.

The fireworks will take audiences on a captivating journey through the four seasons, symbolizing the cyclical nature of life and the promise of new beginnings. From the serene beauty of winter to the vibrant colours of summer, the pyrotechnics will embody the essence of each season. The accompanying music, thoughtfully curated to enhance the immersive experience, will evoke the mood of each season and further enhance the spectacle.

The grand countdown will ignite a mesmerizing audiovisual experience, blending energetic electronic beats, enchanting classical melodies, and the rich timbres of traditional Chinese instruments. This artistic fusion of music represents Hong Kong's unique blend of old and new, bridging Eastern and Western cultures in a captivating display.

To enhance the atmosphere to its peak at midnight, a pre-show wish-making session will occur every 15 minutes from 11:00 PM (10:00 AM EST, 7:00 AM PST). Pyrotechnics will shoot from the rooftops of three prominent harbourfront high-rises on Hong Kong Island, illuminating the sky in four colours, symbolizing love, health, happiness, and wealth for 2024.

The New Year countdown spectacle will be shared with viewers worldwide, extending the celebration's global reach through satellite broadcast.

