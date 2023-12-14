Kalegran B.V. (MOL Group) Joins APIKUR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, N.Y., UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Key Points:.Kalegran B.V. becomes the eighth International Oil Company to join the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR)..Kalegran B.V., a subsidiary of MOL Group, has been a significant player in Kurdistan since 2007.The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) welcomes Kalegran B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of MOL Group, as its eighth member.Kalegran B.V. has participated in the Kurdistan region's oil sector since 2007 and is 20% partner in the Shaikan Field alongside Gulf Keystone Petroleum, also a member of APIKUR. The company's commitment to the region and its significant contributions to the local oil and gas industry make it an invaluable member of APIKUR.Hungarian-based MOL Group, the parent company of Kalegran B.V., has extensive operations in Central Eastern Europe including: three refineries, two petrochemical plants, and a network of 2,400 service stations. The MOL Group's international upstream portfolio spans across 10 countries, backed by 85 years of experience in hydrocarbon production.Collectively, APIKUR members now produce more than 50 percent of all oil in Iraq's Kurdistan Region.“With Kalegran B.V. (MOL Group) joining our ranks, APIKUR's voice in the petroleum industry becomes even more robust,” said Myles B. Caggins III, APIKUR spokesman.“Kalegran B.V., along with our other member companies, is dedicated to advancing full oil production and exports for the benefit of stakeholders, employees, and the overall economy of Iraq.”APIKUR members encourage all parties to reach a commercial resolution that preserves their contractual rights and enhances the future investment climate of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.###For more information, visitFind APIKUR on Social Media:X: @apikur_oilAbout Us:APIKUR's objective and purpose is to promote the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as an attractive destination for international oil and gas companies, service providers and investors. In addition, APIKUR aims to advocate for and represent the common interests of its members, function as a joint and effective voice towards all relevant stakeholders whether in the KRI, or elsewhere, and provide a forum for its members to share appropriate public industry information and best practices. APIKUR is a Company Limited by Guarantee established under English Law.For media inquiries:

