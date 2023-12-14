(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

StaffedUp integrates with Indeed, helping applicants get hired faster and employers fill roles in record time.

- Billy GiordanoCOLUMBIA, MISSOURI, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leading applicant tracking and onboarding system for restaurants, hospitality, and high turnover employers, StaffedUp , announces its recent integration with Indeed , the world's largest employment website. Beginning on December 13th, 2023, employers utilizing StaffedUp for their hiring needs will benefit from the automatic posting of their job listings directly onto Indeed. This integration streamlines and enhances the hiring process, allowing applicants to seamlessly apply for openings, while employers can efficiently manage applications through the consolidated StaffedUp dashboard.Columbia, MO, December 14th, 2023 - StaffedUp, a reputable recruitment platform renowned for its ability to connect businesses with top talent efficiently, proudly announces its integration with Indeed. By leveraging the extensive reach of Indeed, StaffedUp aims to revolutionize the hiring process, granting employers and applicants enhanced accessibility and convenience.With the integration in place, as of December 13th, 2023, employers using StaffedUp will experience a seamless and automated job listing process . Job openings posted on StaffedUp will now be automatically pushed and featured on Indeed. This integration ensures that employers will have access to a wider pool of applicants, increasing the chances of finding the perfect candidate for their job listings.Once applicants take advantage of the streamlined application process on Indeed, employers will be able to engage and manage these applications through the consolidated and efficient StaffedUp dashboard. This central hub empowers employers by providing a comprehensive overview of all applications and enabling seamless communication with potential candidates. Employers can now streamline their hiring efforts even further, ensuring maximum efficiency and organization throughout the entire recruitment process."Our integration with Indeed marks a significant milestone for StaffedUp and our clients," says Billy Giordano, Co-Founder and CEO of StaffedUp. He adds, "The collaboration with Indeed allows us to combine the power of our cutting-edge recruitment platform with the unparalleled reach and candidate pool of Indeed. Employers will experience an enhanced hiring process, saving time and effort, while ensuring they find the best-suited candidates for their job openings."StaffedUp envisions a future where businesses can recruit with ease, speed, and precision. By providing this seamless integration with the world's largest employment website, StaffedUp reinforces its commitment to empowering employers and simplifying the hiring process.For media inquiries, please contact:Ellie FerrellPublic Relations ManagerStaffedUpEmail: ...About StaffedUpStaffedUp is a leading recruitment platform dedicated to connecting businesses with exceptional talent efficiently. With its powerful and streamlined features, StaffedUp revolutionizes the hiring process, empowering businesses of all sizes to find and hire the best candidates quickly. By leveraging technology and innovation, StaffedUp ensures a seamless and efficient experience for employers and applicants alike.

