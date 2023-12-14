Malcom Chakery Texas Back The Blue Founder Issues Trump Endorsement And Joins VFAF Veterans For Trump As Ambassador

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Malcom Chakery joins VFAF , issues Trump endorsement

Malcom Chakery's Texas "Back The Blue" organizational social media page

VFAF Texas State Chapter Logo

Texas Back The Blue founder Malcom Chakery joins VFAF endorses Trump and will expand the group national in partnership said Stan Fitzgerald President

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalMalcom Chakery founded the Texas Back The Blue movement currently with 215,000 members. Chakery has joined VFAF as a national ambassador and has issued an organizational endorsement from Texas Back The Blue for Donald Trump and his bid for our 47th President. The Texas Back the Blue organization will partner with VFAF to expand to a national group with a goal of growing to one million members.VFAF has a Texas state chapter led by Army Veteran Michael Champion and under the direction of VFAF National Operations Director Chad Caton. The Texas chapter is quickly gearing up for grassroots backing of the Trump campaign. Recently Texas political high profile activist Tom Slocum joined VFAF , and with Chakery signing on in Texas that gives the organization a very large base of volunteers to align with the Trump campaign.Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump is an organization that represents Vets and Law Enforcement. They also appoint exemplary civilians to leadership and ambassador positions.“Malcom Chakery is an exemplary grassroots leader in Texas backing our Law Enforcement officers he is the perfect fighter to lead a national effort doing same” said Stan Fitzgerald .For more information on the Chakery appointment visit: texas-back-the-blue-founder-malcom-chakery-joins-vfaf-issues-trump-endorsement-and-will-expand-the-group-national-in-partnership/In other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024Jason Fyk founder of Social Media Freedom partners with Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump in his firms challenge to Section 230's Constitutionality.jason-fyk-partners-with-legacy-pac-and-veterans-for-trump-in-his-firms-challenge-to-section-230s-constitutionality-fyk-vs-facebook/The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

