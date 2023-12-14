Over 30 Injured After Subway Train Carriages Separated In Snow-Hit Beijing

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Dec 15 (IANS) More than 30 people were injured after a separation of carriages on a subway train took place along the Changping Line on Thursday evening in snow-hit Beijing, local authorities said.

Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport said that the accident occurred at 6:57 p.m. Rescuers from emergency, fire, health and traffic departments promptly arrived at the scene and carried out rescue operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured have been sent to hospitals for treatment. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The unaffected sections of the line remained operational, according to the Beijing Subway. The company apologized for the accident and promised to shoulder the medical cost of the injured passengers.

The Chinese capital has been hit by snow since Wednesday, with train operations affected and schools suspended.

The city is still on an orange alert for heavy snow, a yellow alert for icy roads, and a blue alert for cold waves. China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe alert, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

