SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Ispire Technology Inc. - ISPR

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR).



The investigation concerns whether Ispire and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 30, 2023, J Capital Research (“JCR”) published a report on Ispire entitled“Insider Enrichment Scheme Where ~30% of Revenue May Be Fabricated”. The JCR report alleged, among other things, that Ispire“appears to line its chairman's pockets by overpaying the Shenzhen factory he owns”; that“[o]riginal Chinese documents suggest . . . that a big chunk of supply may be fabricated”; and that“[o]ver 30% of sales are made by an undisclosed related-party - and we think a lot of those sales could be fake.”

On this news, Ispire's stock price fell $0.61 per share, or 5.56%, to close at $10.37 per share on November 30, 2023.

