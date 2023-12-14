Philadelphia Artist Stephen Dijoseph Goes International With Deko Entertainment For 'Songs Dreams Circumstance'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STOCKTON, NJ, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The anticipation surrounding Stephen DiJoseph's upcoming record release, Songs Dreams Circumstance, is elevated by exciting news. DiJoseph, a renowned Billboard-honored pianist, vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist, has announced a significant partnership with Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group).With an intriguing career marked by numerous accolades, DiJoseph's musical artistry has consistently left an indelible impression on the industry and audiences alike. His ability to stir profound emotions through his vocals, instrumentally, and neurodiversity story makes him an unforgettable artist. This forthcoming album features 12 award-winning songs earning praise and recognition from critics and competitions. DiJoseph is reminiscent of such iconic and varied artists as Michael Hedges, Peter Gabriel, Keith Jarrett, Cat Stevens, and John Mayer.Deko Entertainment, a notable player in the music industry, is known for its expertise in distribution, marketing, and artist development. It is collaborating with DiJoseph to ensure the visibility and success of Songs Dreams Circumstance, by promising to bring DiJoseph's music to a wider and more diverse audience. Stephen DiJoseph expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "Teaming up with Deko Entertainment and Warner Music Group's ADA is a fantastic opportunity to reach even more music lovers. Their expertise and passion for music align perfectly with my vision for Songs Dreams Circumstance, and I can't wait for the world to hear it."Listen here:Music enthusiasts and fans can anticipate the release of Songs Dreams Circumstance on December 22, 2023, through various digital platforms and physical copies available at select retailers. Deko president, Bruce Pucciarello, states,“ Kinetic. That is the energy behind the connection I have with the artist Stephen DiJoseph. Can I say brilliant musician, composer, and performer? Although you may have never heard of him, this insanely profound man has become one of my favorite playlist inhabitants.”To purchase:Songs Dreams Circumstance Tracklisting:"Ride""To Be Found""Ophelia""Walk In Your Shoes""Flyin""No Chance" (Acoustic)"Bigger Than This""What Did You Learn""Gone So Far""Give""Sunlight""No Chance" (Electric) CD ONLYFor more information:Deko Entertainment–Art Has ValuePress Inquiries: Glass Onyon PR, PH: 1 (828) 350-8158, ...

