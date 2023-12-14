National Council For Therapeutic Recreation Certification Selects New Contract Partner Data Recognition Corporation (DRC) For Exam Delivery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Data Recognition Corporation will support the CTRS testing program via Pearson VUE's test center network



NEW CITY, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification (NCTRC) announced today that it will work together with Data Recognition Corporation (DRC)

to deliver the examination for its Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist (CTRS® )

credential. The exam will be delivered throughout the Pearson VUE network of test centers along with live remote proctoring.



The CTRS is a certified recreational therapist who has demonstrated professional competence by acquiring a specific body of knowledge and passing the NCTRC exam. The CTRS employs a scope of practice that is based upon theoretical constructs and applied methodology, and addresses a wide range of disabling conditions and illnesses. In practice, a CTRS applies this critical set of competencies and skills toward the total person and the life factors that are associated with a specific disability or illness. The CTRS serves as a member of the care team in concert with other healthcare professionals, significantly contributing to the effectiveness and efficiency of client care and service outcomes.

Anne Richard, Executive Director at NCTRC, stated that after an extensive review of test delivery options, DRC was selected to support NCTRC's exam administration services. "DRC is a well-respected organization within the credentialing community and aligns with NCTRC's commitment to excellent customer service," said Anne Richard. "With access to Pearson VUE's test delivery resources and DRC's strong history of outstanding client support, NCTRC is excited for the opportunity to usher in the next chapter of CTRS exam administration."

DRC will provide exam delivery services to NCTRC, leveraging its 17-year partnership with Pearson VUE. DRC is a proud provider of candidate management services to its valued clients for their testing experience to ensure that candidates' eligibilities, registrations, and published exams are in place and active when scheduled.

"DRC is honored to partner with NCTRC for exam delivery services and to manage their administration processes," said Holly Saraullo, Executive Vice President of Licensure and Certification at DRC.

"NCTRC's passion to bring fair and reliable examinations to their candidates in a positive, consistent testing experience is encouraging and energizing. Together with our testing partner Pearson VUE, we share NCTRC's commitment to exceptional service backed by careful planning, open communication, and cooperation."

Pearson VUE will provide its extensive footprint of secure testing centers for administration of the CTRS exam.

"We are so pleased to partner with NCTRC and DRC to deliver the Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist (CTRS) examinations,"

said Eric D'Astolfo, Vice President of Business Development, Pearson VUE. "I am confident that

our experience delivering professional credentialing exams through our global test center network and OnVUE will further enable the NCTRC to provide an exceptional examination experience when assessing their candidates across the world."

About the National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification

The National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification (NCTRC) is the premier credentialing organization for the profession of Therapeutic Recreation. Established in 1981, NCTRC is a non-profit, international organization dedicated to professional excellence for the protection of consumers through the certification of recreational therapists. Professional recognition is granted by NCTRC to individuals who apply and meet established standards for certification including education, experience, and continuing professional development. The Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist (CTRS) credential is offered to qualified individuals based on these stringent requirements.

NCTRC supports quality human service and healthcare standards and maintains recognition by the Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). NCTRC provides credential verification services to employers and healthcare agencies. These services are strongly encouraged by NCTRC to monitor personnel adherence to the standards of the Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist. NCTRC is a charter member organization of the Institute of Credentialing Excellence (I.C.E.), formerly known as the National Organization for Competency Assurance (NOCA). NCTRC is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). For more information, visit .

About Data Recognition Corporation (DRC)

DRC seeks to transform the field of assessment by providing opportunities for every learner to succeed, from PreK–12 to college and career. DRC is a national leader in the development and delivery of high-stakes, psychometrically sound assessments that measure knowledge, skills, and abilities. We help licensure and certification boards and associations develop and deliver fair and reliable exams that allow aspiring professionals to achieve and maintain certification in their fields of expertise. As one of the country's largest and most experienced full-service assessment vendors, DRC serves millions of examinees across the U.S. and internationally, including those in the licensure and certification market. For more information on DRC, visit .

About Pearson VUE

Pearson VUE has been a pioneer in the computer-based testing industry for decades, delivering more than 19 million certification and licensure exams annually in every industry from academia and admissions to IT and healthcare. We are the global leader in developing and delivering high-stakes exams via the world's most comprehensive network of nearly 20,000 highly secure test centers as well as online testing in over 180 countries. Our leadership in the assessment industry is a result of our collaborative partnerships with a broad range of clients, from leading technology firms to government and regulatory agencies. For more information, please visit PearsonVUE .

