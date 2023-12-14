CPSC: New Product Safety Recalls

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .
Empower Brands Recalls Power XL Dual Basket Air Fryers Due to Burn Hazard
Rest Recalls Quilted Cotton Mattress Pads Due to Fire Hazard and Violation of Federal Mattress Pad Flammability Standard
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> & Board Recalls Griffin Duo Bunk Beds Due to Risk of Collapse, Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Room & Board
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Pellet Grills Recalls Flat Top Propane Grills Due to Fire Hazard
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.
- Sign up to receive our href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram @USCPSC
and Twitter @USCPSC .
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on .
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist .
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
MENAFN14122023003732001241ID1107600196
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.