Post Holdings Issues 2023 Environmental, Social And Governance Report

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report details Post's enterprise-wide approach and progress with integrating ESG considerations across four strategic pillars: Sourcing, Operational, Product and Social, including spotlighting unique initiatives within each operating company.



In fiscal year 2023, Post made meaningful progress across our strategic pillars, including the following highlights:



Completing a data analytics initiative to map the end-to-end flow of purchased ingredients and materials into sold products-including connections between specific suppliers and customers.

Joining CDP Supply Chain and the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition programs to engage and support key suppliers to reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Outperforming health and safety industry rates for food manufacturing companies.

Maintaining a focus on producing high quality and safe products, while advancing responsible sourcing, packaging and marketing aspects.

Empowering our employees, including a global promotion rate of 12% in the past year. Supporting local communities where we work and live with financial contributions, volunteer time and donations of over 11.5 million pounds of food, representing an increase of 14% over 2022.

“We are proud to share the actions we have taken through the management of our business operations and the culture we foster for our colleagues,” said Rob Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our efforts in this area help us leverage a foundation for growth and drive long-term sustainable value that benefits all of our constituents.”

To view or download the full report or past ESG reports, visit the Responsibility section of the Post Holdings website:





About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal and pet food categories and also markets Peter Pan® peanut butter. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom's number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post participates in the private brand food category through its ownership interest in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. For more information, visit

