Citadel Income Fund Announces Special Redemption Details

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF) (the"Fund") is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced Special redemption of 7,186,900 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $3.3818.



The pro-rata redemption rate will be 88.99% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 889 units will be redeemed).

Fund expects to pay the redemption proceeds to redeeming unitholders on or before January 03, 2024.

For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call Artemis Investment Management's investor relations line at (416) 934‐7455 or visit our website at .