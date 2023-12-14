Barefoot Technologies Announce Barefoot 5 - Refining User Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Barefoot is updating its UI experience showcasing a modern dashboard and updated navigation

HENNIKER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Barefoot Technologies (barefoot ), a vacation rental management software provider, announced the newest version of its all-in-one vacation rental management software. With a focus on improving day-to-day user efficiency, the rolling release of Barefoot 5 will redefine the user interface, including a dashboard for visibility across the entire property management company.“Barefoot has always focused first on its clients' needs,” said Ed Ulmer, president of Barefoot Technologies.“We believe in continuous improvement, and this rolling release marks a significant milestone in redefining our user experience. Barefoot 5 isn't just an update; it's a testament to our dedication to empowering property managers with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market. We've listened to our users, incorporated valuable feedback, and harnessed technological advancements to create a robust solution for vacation rental management. As we continue to pioneer innovation in the industry, Barefoot Technologies remains committed to delivering excellence, driving efficiency, and enabling our clients to reach new heights of success.”This update will provide Barefoot's users with valuable business insight, enabling them to increase productivity, increase revenue, and provide superior customer service - all from a single, affordable solution.“As a long-time Barefoot client, we are thrilled about the new user experience. Barefoot has long been the backbone of our business, and we appreciate the continued development. We also value Barefoot's ongoing commitment to our team's day-to-day efficiency,” said Rolf Blizzard, Atlantic Realty.About Barefoot: With over 20 years of continuous development to meet the needs of the vacation rental industry, Barefoot Technologies provides an affordable and tailorable property management system. The solution includes all the accounting, operations, and booking components that you need. Our open API supports integrations to the technologies and the platforms that you need to grow your business your way. Barefoot has a 95% client retention rate.For more information or to demo Barefoot, visit barefoot.

