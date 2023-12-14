(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Analyzing Market Size, Drivers, Trends, and Competitors in the Global Edible Cutlery Market

The edible cutlery market is extensively addressed in The Business Research Company's "Edible Cutlery Global Market Report 2024, providing comprehensive coverage. According to TBRC's forecast, the edible cutlery market size is projected to reach $64.27 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%.

The expansion in the edible cutlery market is attributed to the increasing demand for biodegradable and compostable products. North America region is anticipated to possess the largest market share in the edible cutlery market. Key players in the market include Lollicup USA Inc., Bakeys Foods Private Limited, BIOTREM Sp. z o.o., CrunchCutlery, EARTHENS Pty Ltd., Eco Design Thinking, Eco Soulife USA LLC, and Edibles by Jack.

Edible Cutlery Market Segments

.By Product: Spoon, Fork, Knife, Spork, Other Products

.By Material Type: Wheat Bran, Rice Bran, Sorghum, Corn, Millet, Other Materials

.By End-Use: Food Service Outlets, Hotels, Restaurants And Cafes, Quick Service Restaurants, Institutional Food Service, Cinema, Airline And Railway Catering, Schools And Offices, Hospitals, Household Use

.By Geography: The global edible cutlery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Edible cutlery refers to utensils made from edible materials, typically derived from grains or vegetables, designed to be consumed after use. These utensils are an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic, wood and bamboo cutlery, as they limit the use of plastic and are completely biodegradable.

