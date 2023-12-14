NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2023, was $21.6 million or $2.92 per share. This compares to net income of $32.1 million or $4.33 per share for the year ended September 30, 2022. Earnings for the year ended September 30, 2023, included pre-tax charges of $4.6 million, or $0.47 per share, related to the Company's exit of its consumer direct lending business, which occurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927,

NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.

NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb .

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)