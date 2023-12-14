               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results


12/14/2023 3:48:51 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB ) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, of $6.6 million or $0.90 per share. This compares to net income of $8.4 million or $1.14 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and $4.5 million or $0.61 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2023, was $21.6 million or $2.92 per share. This compares to net income of $32.1 million or $4.33 per share for the year ended September 30, 2022. Earnings for the year ended September 30, 2023, included pre-tax charges of $4.6 million, or $0.47 per share, related to the Company's exit of its consumer direct lending business, which occurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927,
NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.
NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb .

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.


Financial Highlights


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended




9/30/23

6/30/23

9/30/22


9/30/23


9/30/22

EARNINGS DATA:










Net interest income

$

19,403

20,482

23,195

83,470

81,929

Provision for loan losses

--

--

750

--

750

Non-interest income

2,230

3,633

1,974

8,163

18,499

Non-interest expense

12,806

12,684

14,882

54,595

58,723

Income tax expense



2,172

2,812

2,136

9,112

9,375

Income (loss) from discontinued


operations, net of tax

(18)












(202)

(2,876)

(6,279)

510


Net income


$

6,637

8,417

4,525

21,647

32,090











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:











Total assets

$

2,814,082

2,734,499

2,644,364

2,814,082

2,644,364

Total loans held for investments and


mortgage-backed securities, net

2,126,420

2,132,139

2,033,849

2,126,420

2,033,849

Customer and brokered deposit


accounts

1,794,430

1,740,341

1,496,041

1,794,430

1,496,041

Stockholders' equity

386,106

387,491

378,878

386,106

378,878











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$

52.28

52.31

51.15

52.28

51.15

Earnings per share

0.90

1.14

0.61

2.92

4.33

Cash dividends paid per share

0.25

0.25

0.85

1.60

3.30












Return on assets (annualized net income


divided by total average assets)

0.96
%

1.23
%

0.71
%

0.79
%

1.28
%

Return on equity (annualized net income


divided by average stockholders' equity)

6.86
%

8.75
%

4.71
%

5.66
%

8.31
%












Weighted average shares outstanding

7,402,071

7,407,337

7,407,279

7,408,745

7,408,456

















SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

MENAFN14122023003732001241ID1107600152

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

