The Excelly Awards: A Virtual Celebration Of Entrepreneurial Excellence Hosted By Dr. Forbes Riley

Excelly 2023 Award Winners

Forbes Riley Next Level Speaker Certification

Dr. Forbes Riley Launches Next Level Speaker Certification Program Following Excellys Awards Triumph

TAMPA, FLORDIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Excelly Awards aimed to celebrate outstanding achievements in the world of entrepreneurship, with a keen focus on Leadership, Mentorship, Attitude, and Improvement. Dr. Forbes Riley , known for her commitment to excellence and compelling online coaching and training courses, led the festivities engagingly and entertainingly, reminiscent of the Oscars.Dr. Forbes Riley, acclaimed television host, actress, and entrepreneur best recognized for generating over $2.5 billion in sales, hosted the highly anticipated Excelly Awards, a prestigious virtual gala recognizing excellence in entrepreneurship.The event took place on December 8th and provided a unique opportunity for global participation."I have completely elevated my business and exceeded last year's revenues thanks to Dr. Forbes Riley, her insightful mentorship, and her heart-centered community." - Sandy A.What's It About?The Excelly Awards was a platform that honored entrepreneurs who demonstrated exemplary leadership, provided mentorship that empowered others, maintained a positive and impactful attitude, and showed consistent dedication to improvement. The event showcased ten distinct categories, each representing entrepreneurial excellence.Business owners from various industries were recognized and celebrated for their contributions, innovation, and resilience. The Excelly Awards provided a stage to highlight the stories of those who achieved success and inspired others through their journeys.Nomination Categories included:Leadership ExcellenceMentorship MasteryAttitude AchievementImprovement Innovator... and six more categories highlighting different aspects of entrepreneurial prowessThe Excelly Awards was an evening of inspiration, entertainment, and recognition, making it a must-attend event for anyone passionate about the entrepreneurial spirit.To meet some event participants, please visit Forbes Riley's most recent podcast episode, "The Forbes Factor ."Following Following the resounding success of Excellys Awards,Dr. Forbes Riley is pleased to announce the official launch of her Next Level Speaker Certification program .The Excellys Awards brought together participants in a beautiful display of unity, leaving attendees with an unforgettable evening. Dr. Forbes Riley expressed her hope that everyone enjoyed the event as much as she did.For those who missed the event, there's still an opportunity to participate in Dr. Forbes Riley's ongoing initiatives.She has officially introduced the Next Level Speaker Certification program, designed to empower individuals with the skills and confidence needed to become impactful speakers.Three Compelling Reasons to Consider the Next Level Speaker Certification:Reach Millions with Your Message:If you have a mission to impact millions but struggle with stage presence and articulation, this program is tailored for you. Gain confidence and clarity in your message to effectively communicate with your audience.Generate a Steady Flow of Leads:Dr. Forbes Riley shares her best-kept secret to building a business without paid ads-Speaking on Other People's Platforms (OPP). Learn how to engage a new audience and enroll them in your mission or product/services.Build Confidence and a Powerful Stage Presence:Confidence is the key to success on stage. Dr. Forbes Riley, once an introverted person herself, reveals revolutionary confidence hacks to help participants stand strong, command an audience, and connect with people authentically.Exclusive Training Details:Join Dr. Forbes Riley on January 29th for the First Day of the Next Level Speaker Certification Program.Secure your spot now for those ready to learn how to speak like a pro and make a lasting impact with their words!

