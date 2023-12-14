Extraordinary Powers Unleashed In Debut Novel: Chronicles Of The Abnormal Family Ties By KLG Higgs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a world hanging on the precipice of chaos, debut author KLG Higgs introduces readers to a mesmerizing tale of extraordinary abilities and unyielding family bonds in "Chronicles Of The Abnormal Family Ties."In this riveting narrative, the Adams siblings find themselves endowed with powers beyond imagination in a realm where such abilities are the norm. Their idyllic existence, however, is shattered when the merciless Zalaxians emerge, their sole objective: the eradication of all abnormals from Earth.As the Adams siblings-led by Michael-grapple with the sudden upheaval, they are thrust into a desperate battle to protect not only their family but the very fabric of the world they hold dear. Mastery of their unique gifts becomes imperative as they forge alliances against the formidable Zalaxian forces. Their journey is one fraught with peril, their resilience tested at every turn. Yet, amidst the personal trials and conflicts, the unbreakable familial bond emerges as their most potent weapon."Chronicles Of The Abnormal Family Ties" is an electrifying adventure that weaves together themes of resilience, unity, and unwavering determination. As the Adams siblings navigate through a world on the brink, their collective strength becomes the defining quality that may tip the balance between salvation and devastation.Debut author KLG Higgs invites readers to join the Adams siblings on this gripping journey, where the fate of the world rests in their hands. The book is set to release soon and will be available on major platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and others.About the Author:KLG Higgs is a debut author whose storytelling prowess weaves a tapestry of imagination, adventure, and familial bonds. "Chronicles Of The Abnormal Family Ties" marks the beginning of an exciting literary journey.Availability:"Chronicles Of The Abnormal Family Ties" will be available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading book retailersBook Link:Website:

