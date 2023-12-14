(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metis people monitoring the land and environment using drones

IN-FLIGHT Data Offers Free Advanced Drone Pilot Training to Metis Nation of Alberta Citizens

- Chris Healy, PresidentCALGARY, AB, CANADA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- IN-FLIGHT Data , a leading Canadian advanced drone training company, is proud to announce that they are now offering free advanced drone pilot training to citizens of the Metis Nation of Alberta . This initiative is part of the company's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the field of drone technology.The Metis Nation of Alberta is a distinct Indigenous community in Canada, with a rich history and culture. As the use of drones continues to grow in various industries, IN-FLIGHT Data recognizes the importance of providing equal opportunities for all individuals to access advanced training in this field. This free, online training program is open to all Metis Nation of Alberta citizens who are interested in pursuing a career in the drone industry.Prospective students can submit a request for training by emailing .... The email should include their full name, email address, telephone number, and a copy of their citizenship card. The training program will cover advanced topics such as flight planning, data analysis, and safety procedures, providing students with the necessary skills to become certified drone pilots in Canada."We are excited to offer this free advanced drone pilot training to citizens of the Metis Nation of Alberta," said Chris Healy, President of IN-FLIGHT Data. "We believe that diversity and inclusivity are crucial in driving innovation and progress in the drone industry. This training program is our way of supporting the Metis community and providing them with the tools to succeed in this rapidly growing field."IN-FLIGHT Data's free advanced drone pilot training program for Metis Nation of Alberta citizens is now open for enrollment. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, as spots are limited. For more information, please visit the company's website at .About IN-FLIGHT DataBased in Okotoks Alberta Canada, this CCAB Certified Aboriginal drone operator has built an outstanding client base since its 2014 inception, carrying out missions for private companies, organizations, and government agencies. They are a Canadian SAIL 6 operator, hold three Guinness World Records for its drone flights, have a perfect safety record, and also train advanced drone pilots for advanced missions like beyond-line-of-sight.Learn more about this advanced aerospace technology company at ; learn more about the projects atContact: IN-FLIGHT Data can be reached by phone at (+1) 403-512-8805 and by email at ...

