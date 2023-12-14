NBCI Launches Vaccnews In Dallas, TX To Promote The New COVID Vaccine In Black And Latino Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church InitiativeWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches that constitute 27.7 million churchgoers, is launching the second edition of Vaccnews in Dallas with the Honorable Rev. Dr. Tommy L. Brown, Senior Pastor of the New Mount Zion Baptist Church and Dr. Yolanda Lawson, President of the National Medical Association promote the new COVID Vaccine in the Black and Latino communities. COVID -19 remains a serious health issue for both communities. The Black church is doing its part to educate and inform about the risks of not being vaccinated through the publication of Vaccnews.The National Black Church Initiative held a news conference with ministers to launch Vaccnews on December 11,2023 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Dallas TX. The Honorable Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, and creator of Vaccnews“This has been a labor of love to publish our second edition. NBCI just wants to save as many black and brown lives as possible.”Vaccnews is a comprehensive, yet easy-to-read, scientific news report of COVID and has been certified by the National Medical Association, the National Hispanic Medical Association, Johns Hopkins University, and Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). We know that being able to provide citizens of Dallas with this report would be useful toward protecting themselves, their family, and your broader community.As we know, the implications of COVID continue to have disproportionate outcomes for African American and Latino communities. CDC said that minority communities have the greatest threat of transmission of the latest strain of the COVID virus. Concerted approaches within these communities do not need to cease given those dismal findings. A letter that was sent to by CDC to NBCI that speaks about the risk to older, unvaccinated, and racial minority communities. NBCI is pleased to report that they have continued the fight against COVID and certainly recognize a need for support in this effort.The programs developed by NBCI are rooted in faith and sound health science, making them unique and effective in addressing racial disparities. These programs offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues. Through this partnership, NBCI will continue to utilize evidence-based strategies and techniques to bring about tangible results and promote social justice.The interest of NBCI to further minimize the impact of COVID for African American and Latino communities remains great and core to the overall health and well-being of these communities. More specifically, this aspect of the program is part of a 10-year immunization project to increase minority community education and immunization after COVID. Thus, to address this portion of our mission, NBCI seeks funding in the amount of $200,000 to engage in a public relations campaign. Such an effort will focus on education, outreach, social media, and printing of the next Vaccnews and NBCI stands ready to work with local Departments of Health.The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all its members, congregants, churches, and the public. As an organization with a mission to address the diverse needs of the broader public, NBCI extends its heartfelt congratulations to all health teams for their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. NBCI recognizes that the work of health teams during the pandemic has been both physically and emotionally demanding. They have faced unprecedented challenges and have had to adapt to new protocols and procedures to keep themselves and their patients safe. Despite these obstacles, they have continued to provide essential care and support to those in need, and for that, they deserve the utmost respect and gratitude.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizing faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.

