Urban Icon International Partners With Zanzibar Government To Create Sports And Entertainment Oasis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(l. to r.) Victor Williams, CEO, NBA Africa; Amadou Fall, president, Basketball Africa,; Mark Tatum, deputy commissioner, NBA.

Charles Smith discusses plans for new development with key executives

Here's a schematic of the world-class sports and entertainment oasis on the island of Zanzibar.

Urban Icon International Ltd. today has unveiled an ambitious vision to establish a world-class sports and entertainment oasis on the island of Zanzibar.

- Shariff Shariff, Zanzibar Investment Promotion AuthorityNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Urban Icon International Ltd. today has unveiled an ambitious vision to establish a world-class sports and entertainment oasis on the island of Zanzibar off the mainland of Tanzania.This visionary project is set to redefine the landscape of Zanzibar's cultural and recreational offerings and is powered by Urban Icon International Ltd. ("Urban Icon"), a prominent Zanzibar-based company founded by its Chairman/CEO, and NBA veteran Charles D. Smith."We are excited to collaborate with Urban Icon International Ltd. on this visionary project that will not only enhance Zanzibar's cultural and sporting landscape but also contribute to our economic diversification and sustainable growth partnership reflects our commitment to making Zanzibar a top destination for sports, culture, and entertainment." said Shariff Shariff, executive director of Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority.Zanzibar, recognized as a top Africa travel destination for 2023 by Travelers Worldwide Magazine, is enhancing its allure with this groundbreaking initiative.The partnership between Urban Icon and the Zanzibar Government marks a significant milestone in the region's development. Urban Icon secured 25 acres of prime beachfront property on the Indian Ocean, and with unwavering support from the government, initiated pre-development activities by harnessing capital through its family office network, Hollywood actor Martin Lawrence, former NBA players and with the support of a prominent African-born lead investor deeply supporting the vision of the sports and entertainment sector growing on the Continent.According to Urban Icon International Ltd. CEO Charles D. Smith,“With this project, we aim to generate significant, measurable local and regional economic opportunities in Tanzania, while supporting a variety of important UN sustainability goals. We also believe this project will be a shining example of the uplifting trade and cultural collaboration envisioned by the Biden-Harris Administration's U.S.-Africa and U.S.-Tanzania bilateral agreements.”"Key Milestones:● Founding Urban Icon International, Ltd locally: August 2022● Signing the Land Agreement: January 2023● Groundbreaking Ceremony: May 2023● Anticipated Arena Completion: 2nd half of 2025Strategic Development BlueprintUrban Icon's visionary plan involves the construction of a state-of-the-art 10,000-seat multi-use sports arena and a 220-room 4-star hotel, stretching across the picturesque oceanfront. These facilities will be complemented by an array of amenities, adding to the existing rich landscape of Fumba, Zanzibar. This transformative project will not only cater to the needs of the local community, but also create a destination where people can live, work, and play.Market Alignment and SustainabilityAligned with Zanzibar's 2050 vision for economic diversification through sports, culture, hospitality, and tourism, this project reflects the region's commitment to sustainable growth, community upliftment, and cultural enrichment through sports and entertainment. Notably, NBA Africa's pioneering efforts serve as a testament to the potential for positive change. Urban Icon and its global partners remain committed to environmental stewardship, as demonstrated through collaborations with permaculture design experts and leading alternative energy partners.About Urban Icon International Ltd.Founded by Charles D. Smith, Urban Icon International Ltd. is dedicated to fostering growth and development across countries by blending hospitality, tourism, sports, and culture. The company boasts a team of highly skilled American and African experts, collectively contributing 150 years of invaluable experience in real estate development and execution. For media inquiries, partnerships, and investment opportunities, please contact: ....

Ken Robinson

Urban Icon International

+1 214-448-3765

email us here