INTEGRA Embraces The Spirit Of Giving With A USD 10,000 Donation To Advance Oncology Research

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- INTEGRA Biosciences is thrilled to be accelerating discovery in science with a USD 10,000 donation to Scripps Research this festive season. This financial contribution will help Scripps Research to fund cutting-edge research in the important area of oncology.Scripps Research aims to expand knowledge in the biosciences field, leading innovative studies that address the world's most pressing health concerns. Its prestigious scientists merge foundational studies in biology, chemistry and computer science with translational research to produce the next generation of preventative and therapeutic drugs, and to advance digital and precision medicine. One of the institute's key research areas is identifying gene mutations and biomarkers that are unique to certain cancers, and developing new medicines to enable personalized treatment of these complex and life-threatening diseases.Dr Lukas Keller, Head of Global Marketing at INTEGRA, explained why the company chose to donate to Scripps Research this year:“Scripps Research is a perfect example of continued innovation in science and medicine, blending technological, digital and bioinformatics advancements with world-leading expertise. The organization has already created many FDA-approved drugs – including effective treatments for several cancers – and it has dozens of additional candidates for a wide range of diseases in its development pipeline. Its current faculty includes some of the most brilliant researchers in the world – from Nobel laureates and Wolf Prize winners to MacArther Fellows – and it also offers several education and training programs to cultivate the next generation of scientific leaders. INTEGRA is proud to support the 'crown jewel' of American research institutes, and we hope that our festive donation can accelerate the development of future solutions to address cancer, one of the world's most urgent health challenges.”Visit the Scripps Research website to learn more about the organization's recent biomedical breakthroughs.About INTEGRA BiosciencesINTEGRA Biosciences ( ) is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling and media preparation. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector. Today, INTEGRA innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world. More than 100 distribution partners form a worldwide sales network providing responsive and competent services to customers. These distribution partners are supported by a highly motivated and experienced team of specialists at the company headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.- copy ends -© 2023 kdm communications limited

