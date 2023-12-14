FIFA Decides To Dabble In Nfts

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is set to revolutionize the world of digital collectibles. The esteemed international soccer organization has announced an exciting collaboration with leading blockchain firm Modex. This partnership marks the advent of FIFA's exclusive NFT collection. It is a pioneering initiative slated to launch before the much-anticipated 2023 Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Scheduled for release on December 15, the inaugural NFT collection is poised to offer an unprecedented experience for football enthusiasts and collectors alike. Comprising 100 unique NFTs, this collection not only celebrates the rich heritage of football but also opens doors to exclusive opportunities. That includes the chance to secure tickets to the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

In addition to the initial launch, FIFA plans to issue 900 other digital collectibles. These will be available on the renowned Polygon network and the popular NFT marketplace, OpenSea . This extensive collection focuses on capturing memorable moments from the tournament and offering digital versions of treasured memorabilia. This approach reflects FIFA's commitment to integrating modern digital trends with the traditional elements of football.

The FIFA Club World Cup, set to commence in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 12, is a testament to the global appeal of football . This prestigious event brings together seven of the world's elite football teams, representing FIFA's six confederations. It's a platform where skill, passion, and international glory converge.

The NFTs will be featured on FIFA's exclusive platform, FIFA+ Collect. Launched in September 2022 and powered by Algorand, it is a testament to FIFA's forward-thinking approach to embracing digital innovations. This platform offers fans a new way to connect with the game, providing a unique digital interaction and collectibility space.

“Digital collectibles increase how fans can interact with their favorite players, teams, and the game they love,” stated Francesco Abbate, CEO of Modex. FIFA's initiative echoes this sentiment. It demonstrates their dedication to enhancing fan engagement through technological advancements.

Since its inception, FIFA+ Collect has conducted 11 NFT drops , minting 909,255 digital collectibles and attracting 16,448 holders. This bustling activity has generated a trading volume of $2.4 million across both primary and secondary NFT markets. However, mint volume figures might not fully represent the market dynamics, as the platform offers free and purchased collectibles.