Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market Trends Research Report [2024-2031] | 112 Pages

The Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market report provides historical analysis of global market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) from 2017-2023, and provides market forecasts from 2024-2031 by applications (Power System, Industrial Use, Research Institution, Others), types (Low Temperature SMES, High Temperature SMES), and by regional outlook.

Superconductor Technologies Hyper Tech Research Luvata Southwire Company Super Power

The Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031.

The global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) market size was valued at USD Million in 2023 and will reach USD Million in 2028, with a CAGR of Percent during 2023-2028.

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) systems store energy in the magnetic field created by the flow of direct current in a superconducting coil which has been cryogenically cooled to a temperature below its superconducting critical temperature. The rising concerns regarding climate change are creating a burgeoning demand for green and eco-friendly storage solutions, which in turn is fuelling the demand for SMES systems. In addition, the increasing consumption of renewable sources for energy generation coupled with the depleting fossil fuels is working in favor of the growth of the market. The growing adoption of distributed energy solutions is also providing a fillip to the market.

Moreover, the burgeoning demand for advanced and cost-effective energy storage technologies for on-grid and off-grid applications and in the utility industry is augmenting the global SMES market. Furthermore, the advancements in superconducting materials are influencing the market positively. On the other hand, the participants in the market are threatened by the presence of substitutes such as compressed air energy storage. This is hampering the growth of the market. The high cost of these systems is also limiting their widespread adoption.

The Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) market report covers market introduction, segmentations, status and trends, opportunities and challenges, industry chain, competitive analysis, company profiles, and trade statistics. It provides analysis of each segment of types, applications, players, 5 major regions and sub-division of major countries.

Power System Industrial Use Research Institution Others

Low Temperature SMES High Temperature SMES



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

1.2 Classification of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021

1.3 Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market Drivers

1.6.2 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market Restraints

1.6.3 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Revenue and Share by Players (2019,2020,2021, and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2024)

4.2 Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2024)

5.2 Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Revenue by Type (2017-2031)

6.2 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Revenue by Application (2017-2031)

6.3 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Revenue by Country (2017-2031)

6.3.2 United States Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2031)

6.3.3 Canada Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

