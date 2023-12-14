Glufosinate Market Share Research Report [2024-2031] | 91 Pages

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Glufosinate Market Research Report Provides Detailed Historical Analysis of Global market for Glufosinate from 2017-2023, and provides Extensive Market Forecasts From 2024-2031 By Applications (Herbicide, Insecticides and fungicides, GM crops, Desiccant) ,Types (95PercentTC, 50PercentTK) , and By Regional Outlook.

Bayer CropScience Lier Chemical Zhejiang YongNong Jiangsu Huifeng Veyong Jiangsu Huangma Jiaruimi

Short Description About Glufosinate Market:

The Global Glufosinate market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Glufosinate, also known as Glufosinate Ammonium, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is widely used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of Glufosinate is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, Glufosinate acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, Glufosinate gains great attention.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Glufosinate Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Glufosinate market size is estimated to be worth USD 456.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 822.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10 during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, 95PercentTC accounting for Percent of the Glufosinate global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Herbicide segment is altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Glufosinate key players include Bayer CropScience, Lier Chemical, Zhejiang YongNong, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 85Percent.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 45Percent, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 55 percent.

In terms of product, 95PercentTC is the largest segment, with a share about 95Percent. And in terms of application, the largest application is Herbicide, followed by Insecticides and fungicides.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Glufosinate capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Glufosinate by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Global Glufosinate Scope and Segment

Glufosinate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glufosinate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Glufosinate Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Glufosinate

Herbicide Insecticides and fungicides GM crops Desiccant

What are the types of Glufosinate available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Glufosinate market share In 2023.

95PercentTC 50PercentTK



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Which regions are leading the Glufosinate Market?

This Glufosinate Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions



What are the global trends in the Glufosinate market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Glufosinate? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Glufosinate market?

What Are Projections of Global Glufosinate Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Glufosinate? What are the raw materials used for Glufosinate manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the Glufosinate market? How will the increasing adoption of Glufosinate for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global Glufosinate market worth? What was the value of the market In 2020?

Who are the major players operating in the Glufosinate market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Glufosinate Industry?

Glufosinate Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Glufosinate market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Glufosinate industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Glufosinate Industry.

