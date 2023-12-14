Founder Of Akalia’S Fashion Brand Reveals Three Rules For Building A Powerful Fashion Business

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, New York, Dec 14, 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Akalia's Fashion Brand , a renowned name in the fashion industry, is thrilled to announce that its founder, Chabeli ( Beli, as most of her friends and family know her), is sharing her invaluable insights on building a powerful fashion business. With some mistakes along the way, experience and a strong entrepreneurial mindset, she has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Akalia's fashion brand founder three rules for building a powerful fashion business are as follows:

“First of all make your own decisions, follow your instincts, and don't be scared to refuse requests.” She understands that dealing with various individuals, from manufacturers to bank managers, can sometimes be challenging. However, she emphasizes the importance of persistence and finding a way out. As a business owner, one has the privilege to choose the team they collaborate with, and she encourages creating a fantastic team that shares the same beliefs, direction and goals.

Born to immigrant parents and raised with an entrepreneurial mindset, her journey towards founding Akalia's Fashion Brand was driven by her passion for both selling and the fashion industry. With a triple major in Economics, Marketing, and Management, as well as an MBA, her educational background has undoubtedly contributed to her success. However, she believes that entrepreneurship is more rooted in intuition, learning from failures, and having the right mindset.“It really doesn't matter how much you learn, if you don't go for it nothing will actually happen”.

Since its creation in 2020, Akalia's Fashion Brand has been growing in the industry. The brand's commitment to quality and giving back initiatives has led to continuous expansion, including the launch of a highly popular waterproof fashion jewelry line in 2023. Akalia can now be found at renowned retailers such as Macy's, Lord and Taylor, Hudson Bay, Simon Premium Outlets to name a few. Exciting new partnerships are on the horizon for 2024, further solidifying the brand's position in the market.

Her journey and success story serve as inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts alike. The second rule she shares is about having a strong brand identity,“Having a solid brand story is very important, ours has simply always been about women. We always wanted to design clothes that highlight both your femininity and strength without loosing the elegance, every decision we make we ask if it matches our brand values if it doesn't then we don't do it”. She also highlights the tenacity, and problem-solving mindset needed. By making your own decisions, following your instincts, and not being afraid to refuse requests, you can pave the way for a successful and impactful fashion business.

She also shares the importance of not getting“too fancy” at the begginng stages. Meaning do not hire the most expensive advertising services, photographers and simply costs you are not sure you will be able to cover. According to Akalia's fashion brand founder, the most important thing to keep positive is a great product a good quality and a positive ROI. She insists on putting special attention to the numbers itself. She also recognizes that mistakes happen and they are the only way for you to actually learn.

About Akalia's Fashion Brand :

Akalia's Fashion Brand is a leading name in the fashion industry, known for its innovative designs , commitment to quality and giving back initiatives. Founded by Chabeli (Beli) in 2020, the brand has quickly gained recognition and can now be found at major retailers worldwide. With a passion for empowering individuals through fashion, Akalia's Fashion Brand continues to inspire and make a mark in the industry.

