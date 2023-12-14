Water Tower Research To Host Furniture/Furnishings Virtual Conference

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) December 14, 2023, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research ( ) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its inaugural Furniture/Furnishings Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

The conference will showcase a full day of presentations by residential and commercial furniture manufacturers, wholesalers, and suppliers. The event will kick off with a welcome and opening remarks followed by 30-minute company presentations, including Q&A or fireside chats hosted by WTR's Consumer Hardlines analysts Budd Bugatch and Rex Henderson. There will also be an opportunity for investors to schedule 1×1 meetings with presenting companies following the event.

The day will also include two featured industry speakers: Robert Maricich, Chairman and CEO of ANDMORE, formerly International Market Centers, an omnichannel wholesale market maker, and Beck Besecker, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Marxent Labs, a 3D product experience platform and global leader in 3D e-commerce.

Presenting companies include Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP), Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD), Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT), Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT), MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN), and Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Commenting on the Furniture/Furnishings Conference, WTR's Head of Consumer Hardlines Budd Bugatch stated,“We are excited to offer investors and other interested individuals an opportunity to hear from some of the best companies and management teams in each segment of this industry. We look forward to helping investors interact with the senior leaders of these companies and become better informed about their corporate strategies, competitive strengths, and challenges. In addition, we will also feature two presentations from industry leaders who we believe will provide investors with additional insight into technological issues and economic developments affecting the industry.”

The event is sponsored by 3D Cloud by Marxent, the leading enterprise 3D platform for furniture and DIY retailers and manufacturers. MillerKnoll, HNI, Ashley, La-Z-Boy, Macy's, and many others work with 3D Cloud to deliver scalable, high-performance 3D visualization solutions and innovative customer experiences, including WebAR, 3D product configuration, and 3D room planners.

Those interested in participating can register at here .

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content are distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.