Oil And Gas Investor Announces 2024 'Influential Women In Energy' Honorees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil and Gas Investor and Hart Energy proudly announce the "Influential Women in Energy" honorees for 2024. These distinguished executives and their accomplishments will be celebrated at the seventh annual Women in Energy luncheon

on International Women's Day, March 8, 2024, at the Hilton Americas-Houston in downtown Houston.

Now in its seventh year, and expanded to include 36 honorees, the

Influential Women in Energy

program honors

professional women who have excelled in every sector of the energy industry, including exploration and production, acquisitions and divestitures, oilfield services, midstream, finance, ESG and the energy transition. This blue-ribbon award program has honored more than 125 of the top executives and leaders in the industry since its inception.

The keynote speaker is legendary leadership coach Lara Jones, an award-winning leadership performance expert, creator of the global G.R.I.T. SystemTM, founder of be a legend, and G.R.I.T. GlobalTM, author, athlete, and executive coach.

This year's honorees represent companies such the Baker Hughes, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Ovintiv, SLB and Tallgrass Energy, to name a few.

The 2022The The 2024 honorees are:



Carolyn Benton Aiman, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Sempra Infrastructure

Katja Akentieva, Vice President, New Energy Solutions - Western Hemisphere, TGS

Ana Amicarella, CEO, EthosEnergy

Kayce Bartlett, Manager of Geoscience - Permian Development, Ovintiv

Nooshin Behroyan, Founder & CEO , Paxon Energy & Infrastructure

Sushma Bhan, Non-Executive Director, Ikon Science

Adrienne Bond, Partner, Frost Brown Todd

Rebecca Boudreaux, President & CEO , Oberon Fuels

Courtney Brownie, Vice President - Commercial Finance, Power Solutions , NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Lyndal Cissell, President, Americas Land, SLB

Carrie Clark, Senior Vice President, Land and Commercial, Black Stone Minerals

Rachel Collins. CEO , W Energy Software

Courtney Diezi, Chief Operating Officer, Corva

Jeannie Gardner, Global Digital & Asset Transformation Solutions Leader, KBC Advanced Technologies

Beth Good, CEO , Resource Royalty

Kajsa Greenhoward, Vice President – Corporate & Strategic Planning, Chesapeake Energy

Barbara Harrison, Vice President, Offsets & Emerging at Chevron New Energies, Chevron

Susan Hart, General Manager - Middle East and Africa, ChampionX

Joanne Howard, Senior Vice President, Sustainability & Corporate Communications, Crestwood Midstream

Robin

Laine, CEO, Transect Inc.

Heather

Leahey, Vice President of Intelligence, Enverus

Catalina Leal, Global Director, Assembly, Maintenance and Overhaul - Artificial lift Systems, Baker Hughes

Kendra Lee, CEO, Merichem

Nikki Martin, President, EnerGeo Alliance

Katie Mehnert, Founder and CEO, ALLY Energy

Carolina Ortega, Vice President, Sustainability, Milestone Environmental Services

Andrea Wescott Passman, COO, Aethon Energy

Samantha Richardson, Vice President, Commercial - Natural Gas, Tallgrass Energy

Serena Agaba Rwejuna, Partner / Co-Head of the Energy Markets & Regulatory Practice, White & Case

Amrita Sen, Founder and Director of Research , Energy Aspects

Jan Sherman, Co-Founder & Chief Development Officer , Carbonvert

Pamela Kearney Skaufel, Chief Procurement Officer, Exxon Mobil

Cristina Stellar, Managing Director and Senior Vice President at BOK Financial Securities, BOK Financial

Jennifer Stewart, Director of Climate and ESG Policy, American Petroleum Institute

Jane Stricker, Senior Vice President, Houston Energy Transition Initiative, Greater Houston Partnership Andrea Tettleton, Partner, Seabaugh & Sepulvado

Prior to the event, profiles for all honorees and several video interviews of the honorees will be available at HartEnergy beginning in mid-January.

Additional information about sponsorship opportunities and registration for the luncheon are available here . Further announcements on the speakers and agenda will be forthcoming.

About Hart Energy

Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive multi-channel network providing news, data, insights and events. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.

