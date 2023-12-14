Oil And Gas Investor Announces 2024 'Influential Women In Energy' Honorees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil and Gas Investor and Hart Energy proudly announce the "Influential Women in Energy" honorees for 2024. These distinguished executives and their accomplishments will be celebrated at the seventh annual Women in Energy luncheon
on International Women's Day, March 8, 2024, at the Hilton Americas-Houston in downtown Houston.
Now in its seventh year, and expanded to include 36 honorees, the
Influential Women in Energy
program honors
professional women who have excelled in every sector of the energy industry, including exploration and production, acquisitions and divestitures, oilfield services, midstream, finance, ESG and the energy transition. This blue-ribbon award program has honored more than 125 of the top executives and leaders in the industry since its inception.
The keynote speaker is legendary leadership coach Lara Jones, an award-winning leadership performance expert, creator of the global G.R.I.T. SystemTM, founder of be a legend, and G.R.I.T. GlobalTM, author, athlete, and executive coach.
This year's honorees represent companies such the Baker Hughes, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Ovintiv, SLB and Tallgrass Energy, to name a few.
The 2022The The 2024 honorees are:
Carolyn Benton Aiman, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Sempra Infrastructure Katja Akentieva, Vice President, New Energy Solutions - Western Hemisphere, TGS Ana Amicarella, CEO, EthosEnergy Kayce Bartlett, Manager of Geoscience - Permian Development, Ovintiv Nooshin Behroyan, Founder & CEO , Paxon Energy & Infrastructure Sushma Bhan, Non-Executive Director, Ikon Science Adrienne Bond, Partner, Frost Brown Todd Rebecca Boudreaux, President & CEO , Oberon Fuels Courtney Brownie, Vice President - Commercial Finance, Power Solutions , NexTier Oilfield Solutions Lyndal Cissell, President, Americas Land, SLB Carrie Clark, Senior Vice President, Land and Commercial, Black Stone Minerals Rachel Collins. CEO , W Energy Software Courtney Diezi, Chief Operating Officer, Corva Jeannie Gardner, Global Digital & Asset Transformation Solutions Leader, KBC Advanced Technologies Beth Good, CEO , Resource Royalty Kajsa Greenhoward, Vice President – Corporate & Strategic Planning, Chesapeake Energy Barbara Harrison, Vice President, Offsets & Emerging at Chevron New Energies, Chevron Susan Hart, General Manager - Middle East and Africa, ChampionX Joanne Howard, Senior Vice President, Sustainability & Corporate Communications, Crestwood Midstream Robin
Laine, CEO, Transect Inc. Heather
Leahey, Vice President of Intelligence, Enverus Catalina Leal, Global Director, Assembly, Maintenance and Overhaul - Artificial lift Systems, Baker Hughes Kendra Lee, CEO, Merichem Nikki Martin, President, EnerGeo Alliance Katie Mehnert, Founder and CEO, ALLY Energy Carolina Ortega, Vice President, Sustainability, Milestone Environmental Services Andrea Wescott Passman, COO, Aethon Energy Samantha Richardson, Vice President, Commercial - Natural Gas, Tallgrass Energy Serena Agaba Rwejuna, Partner / Co-Head of the Energy Markets & Regulatory Practice, White & Case Amrita Sen, Founder and Director of Research , Energy Aspects Jan Sherman, Co-Founder & Chief Development Officer , Carbonvert Pamela Kearney Skaufel, Chief Procurement Officer, Exxon Mobil Cristina Stellar, Managing Director and Senior Vice President at BOK Financial Securities, BOK Financial Jennifer Stewart, Director of Climate and ESG Policy, American Petroleum Institute Jane Stricker, Senior Vice President, Houston Energy Transition Initiative, Greater Houston Partnership Andrea Tettleton, Partner, Seabaugh & Sepulvado
Prior to the event, profiles for all honorees and several video interviews of the honorees will be available at HartEnergy beginning in mid-January.
Additional information about sponsorship opportunities and registration for the luncheon are available here . Further announcements on the speakers and agenda will be forthcoming.
About Hart Energy
Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive multi-channel network providing news, data, insights and events. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.
Contacts:
Jordan Blum, Editorial Director, [email protected] , 713.260.4621
Hadley McClellan, Vice President & General Manager, Conferences, [email protected] , 713.260.6440
SOURCE Hart Energy
MENAFN14122023003732001241ID1107599959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.