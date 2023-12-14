Winter Warning: Local Arborists, Siskiyou Tree Experts Highlight Crucial Tree Care Strategies After Scorching Summer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In response to the rising challenges posed by extreme weather patterns, Siskiyou Tree Experts share winter tree care strategies to mitigate the long-term impacts of summer heat waves on tree health.

Merlin, OR, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As communities nationwide struggle with the aftermath of increasingly severe weather conditions, Siskiyou Tree Experts is offering essential guidance on winter tree care. This advice is crucial for addressing the effects of recent heat waves on tree health in diverse areas.

Addressing a growing concern in urban and suburban landscapes, the arborists emphasize the importance of proactive measures in preserving tree vitality. This initiative comes at an essential time when urban greenery faces unprecedented challenges due to climate fluctuations.

Crucial Winter Tree Care Strategies

Doug Tripp, the leading arborist and the founder of Siskiyou Tree Experts shares these essential winter tree care tips for maintaining the health and longevity of trees during the colder months:

Routine Inspections: With trees weakened by prolonged summer heat, regular checks for damage, pests, and diseases are more crucial than ever. Siskiyou's specialists stress the importance of these inspections, highlighting that early detection is crucial in preventing further decline in tree health.

Strategic Pruning: Targeted pruning in late fall or early winter is advised to maintain structural integrity and minimize pest and disease risks. This practice is essential for the longevity of trees in urban settings, where space and safety are critical considerations.

Mulching: An often-overlooked aspect, mulching is vital for moisture retention and temperature regulation around tree bases. This practice is especially significant in urban areas where soil conditions vary drastically.

Winter Watering: Contrary to common belief, trees require careful watering even in winter, particularly in urban environments where natural water sources may be limited. Even during the winter months Oregon can experience long dry spells, so make sure to include trees in the weekly watering schedule.

Protective Wrapping: Especially for young trees, consider using a tree wrap or white tree guards to protect them from frost, sunscald, and pests. Remove the wraps in spring to allow the tree to breathe.

Economic and Ecological Impact

The health of urban trees has far-reaching implications beyond aesthetic value. Healthy trees contribute significantly to property values, local economies, and ecological balance. They play a crucial role in air purification, temperature regulation, and habitat provision for urban wildlife.

Siskiyou Tree Experts' initiative aligns with broader efforts to enhance urban green spaces' resilience against climate change. The company seeks to create healthier, more sustainable community environments by teaching property owners how to care for their trees.



About Siskiyou Tree Experts

Based in Grants Pass, Oregon, Siskiyou Tree Experts is a tree service company that combines expertise with a commitment to community and environmental stewardship. Their team of seasoned ISA Certified Arborists preserves the health and beauty of the region's diverse tree population, contributing to healthier urban ecosystems and enhanced quality of life for residents.



