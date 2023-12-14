Actor Travis Dunn Shares Taking The Leap Into Stand-Up Comedy With Weed And Whiskey News Host Jerry“J-Man” Joyner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Travis Dunn

Texas actor and writer Travis Dunn on taking the leap into stand-up comedy with Weed & Whiskey News Host founder Jerry“J-Man” Joyner in latest podcast episode

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TV/film actor and native Texan Travis Dunn talked about his late-blooming acting career, working with Larry Hagman, and his recent journey into stand-up comedy with W&W News host Jerry“J-Man” Joyner.Watching the in-studio interview, it's easy to see that Houston-born Dunn has a knack for comedy.“It's always been an itch,” Dunn said of the art form.“I love making people laugh.”He and Joyner met during the fall of 2023 at the inaugural Comedy Fantasy Camp in Hollywood.“It scared the hell out of me-I'm used to working in front of a camera-take one, take two...” Dunn said about the stand-up experience.“You mean if I screw it up, it's just done?”With his acting experience and natural sense of humor, Dunn mustn't have screwed it up that badly: Shortly after his return to Texas from comedy camp, Dunn was offered a job as comedian on a five-day Carnival cruise ship, and has also been working with a writer out of the legendary Second City comedy venue in Chicago.Since taking his first acting class at the age of 36, Dunn's career comprises nearly 200 acting credits in just 11 years, spanning from television dramas to commercials and short films. See him on screen in the upcoming films Happy Birthday Charlie and Ick, premiering in theaters next year.Watch and listen to Dunn's interview in episode 71 of Weed And Whiskey News on Weed And Whiskey TV, as well as YouTube, Spotify, and Roku. To stay up-to-date with new episodes, which air every Friday, subscribe to W&W News and visit weedandwhiskey.About Weed And Whiskey TV, Home of W&W NewsWeed And Whiskey TV is an on-demand TV network channel featuring“highly”entertaining cannabis and spirit-friendly programming, including W&W News. The network's original, short-form content averages about 4 minutes and 20 seconds in length, and is available on most streaming devices. Discover curated music concerts, feature films, shows, holiday specials and more on Weed And Whiskey TV. Roll one up, take a sip, and enjoy TV with a twist.Weed And Whiskey News is a short-format news show and podcast. With bite-sized content covering cannabis and spirits education-from legislation, technology and medical advancements to up-and-coming brands and industry updates-W&W News blends news and lifestyle content with comedy, music, and entertainment.About Jerry“J-Man” JoynerJerry“J-Man” Joyner is the founder of the Weed And Whiskey TV channel and host of the Weed And Whiskey News show and podcast. An outspoken advocate and expert of the cannabis industry, Joyner (who was actually born on 4/20) has been partaking for half a century and is a frequent guest of talk radio shows throughout the U.S. Visit the official J-Man website to learn more about J-Man or contact him for speaking engagements.Media Contact:Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business DevelopmentWeed And Whiskey News214.762.7101

