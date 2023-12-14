Aspire Technologies, Inc. Releases Quotewerks Version 24

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

QuoteWerks Version 24 Features

QuoteWerks Logo

QuoteWerks soars in 2023, solidifying its position as the leader in the quoting and proposal space

- Brian Laufer, QuoteWerks Vice President ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Aspire Technologies, Inc. and the thriving QuoteWerks community achieved unparalleled heights in 2023, cementing their position as the go-to solution for crafting winning quotes and proposals . This year was marked by a relentless focus on customer-driven innovation, resulting in a landmark release packed with features and enhancements that empower businesses to close more deals in less time.Customer-Centric Innovation Takes Center StageThe QuoteWerks Team was on a mission to listen, learn, and deliver, diligently gathering feedback from customers through forums, events, and everyday interactions. This dedication to understanding their users' needs fueled an ambitious development schedule, culminating in the release of Version 24, brimming with over 130 new features and enhancements in 2023.QuoteWerks Version 24: A Powerhouse of CPQ Productivity-Boosting Features.Streamlined Accuracy: Eliminate errors and ensure address validity with built-in US Address Verification..Effortless Tax Calculations: Simplify tax compliance with Zip+4-based sales tax rates and real-time retrieval..Say Goodbye to Manual Data Entry: Auto Address Fix streamlines workflows, while Realtime Sales Tax Retrieval removes the guesswork..Polish Your Proposals to Perfection: Maintain impeccable professionalism with comprehensive Whole Document Spellcheck..Enhanced Security and Convenience: Streamline access and boost security for web users with QuoteWerks Web Azure SSO..Boost Your Efficiency: Save time and find what you need instantly with Etilize Recent Searches..Greater Control Over Deposits: Unlock greater flexibility and options with expanded Deposit Amount Features.A Commitment to Continuous ImprovementAs with every release, Aspire Technologies, Inc. remains committed to continuous improvement. They actively engage with the QuoteWerks community through forums, events, and direct communication. This ongoing dialogue serves as the lifeblood of their development roadmap, ensuring QuoteWerks remains the most powerful and user-friendly quoting and proposal solution on the market."This year's success is a testament to the incredible partnership we share with our customers and partners," declared Brian Laufer, Vice President at Aspire Technologies, Inc. – QuoteWerks Division. "Their invaluable feedback drives our innovation, and we remain dedicated to listening, learning, and exceeding expectations in the years to come. QuoteWerks will continue evolving as the ultimate weapon in any sales team's arsenal."Ready to close more sales?Experience the power and potential of QuoteWerks Version 24 firsthand. Visit the QuoteWerks website to learn more about the new features and enhancements, or start your free trial today and see how QuoteWerks can take your sales game to new heights.About Aspire Technologies and QuoteWerksAspire Technologies, Inc. develops and markets QuoteWerks, the leading quoting and proposal software solution for businesses of all sizes (CPQ solution). QuoteWerks empowers users to create professional and persuasive quotes and proposals in minutes, streamlining the sales process and boosting conversion rates. With its intuitive interface, powerful features, and seamless integrations with popular CRM and accounting applications, QuoteWerks is the trusted choice of thousands of businesses worldwide.

