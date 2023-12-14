Dr. Robert Marks Discusses Cannabis Medical Benefits And The Importance Of NARCAN On Weed And Whiskey News With J-Man

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Robert Marks

Dr. Robert Marks from Austin, Texas Discusses Cannabis Medical Benefits and the Importance of NARCAN on Weed And Whiskey News with host Jerry J-Man Joyner

AUSTIN, TX, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Robert Marks, a renowned figure from the Diagnostic Pain Center and Texas Hemp Clinic in Austin, Texas, recently made a guest appearance on the popular show Weed And Whiskey News, hosted by Jerry "J-Man" Joyner. The episode delved into the medical benefits of cannabis and emphasized the crucial role of NARCAN in today's society.During the show, Dr. Marks shared his extensive knowledge and experience in the field of pain management and hemp-based therapies. The discussion highlighted how cannabis has emerged as a significant alternative in treating various medical conditions. Dr. Marks' insights provided a deeper understanding of the plant's therapeutic properties and its potential in revolutionizing healthcare.Additionally, a significant portion of the conversation was dedicated to discussing the importance of NARCAN (naloxone), a life-saving medication used to reverse opioid overdoses. In light of the increasing opioid crisis, Dr. Marks stressed the importance of having NARCAN readily available as a precautionary and lifesaving measure.Host Jerry Joyner facilitated an enlightening conversation, exploring the intersections of traditional medicine, alternative therapies, and public health issues. The episode brought to light the evolving perceptions of cannabis in the medical community and its growing acceptance as a legitimate treatment option.Dr. Marks' appearance on Weed And Whiskey News is a testament to his commitment to advancing medical knowledge and public awareness regarding cannabis and overall health safety measures.The episode is available for streaming on the Weed And Whiskey News website and through various podcast platforms.Subscribe to Weed And Whiskey News and visit weedandwhiskey to stay up-to-date with new episodes, airing every Friday.About Dr. Robert MarksDr. Robert Marks is a leading pain management specialist and an advocate for the medical use of hemp-based treatments. He is associated with the Diagnostic Pain Center and Texas Hemp Clinic in Austin, Texas.About Weed And Whiskey TV, Home of W&W NewsWeed And Whiskey TV is an on-demand TV network channel featuring“highly”entertaining cannabis and spirit-friendly programming, including W&W News. The network's original, short-form content averages about 4 minutes and 20 seconds in length, and is available on most streaming devices. Discover curated music concerts, feature films, shows, holiday specials and more on Weed And Whiskey TV. Roll one up, take a sip, and enjoy TV with a twist.About Jerry“J-Man” JoynerJerry“J-Man” Joyner is the founder of the Weed And Whiskey TV channel and host of the Weed And Whiskey News show and podcast. An outspoken advocate and expert of the cannabis industry, Joyner (who was actually born on 4/20) has been partaking for half a century and is a frequent guest of talk radio shows throughout the U.S. Visit the official J-Man website to learn more about J-Man or contact him for speaking engagements.

Jerry Joyner

Weed And Whiskey News

+1 214-415-7251

...