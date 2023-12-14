Smart City Buses Set New Standards For Women Safety In Srinagar

Female commuters have welcomed the move, saying that the buses are spacious and equipped with inbuilt cameras, which they believe will play a vital role in ensuring women's safety in the long run.

Talking to Kashmir Observer, many women commuters expressed their satisfaction regarding security concerns and the overall travel experience.

“Since the day smart buses have been launched, I prefer to travel in these buses,” said Shafia Syed, a member of the teaching faculty at Kashmir University.

She added that the presence of cameras in these buses act as silent guardians, etching a sense of commitment to women's safety and security into their journeys.

Shafiya believes that the trend was set by the introduction of e-rickshaws, which also turned out to be a reliable mode of transportation for women in the city.“In comparison with older fleets, where incidents of harassment were more prevalent, these buses offer a refreshing change, allowing women to travel with greater peace of mind,” she said.

Shohar Bano, another commuter, echoed similar views regarding the introduction of Smart Buses in the city.

“I feel there is no possibility of harassment in these buses. Not only are these buses safe, these are very technologically advanced vehicles which have the potential of changing the fate of urban transportation in Srinagar,” Shohar said.

Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation(SMC), and CEO Smart City Project Athar Amir Khan told Kashmir Observer that the CCTV surveillance in e-buses will help reduce the fear of crime, reassure passengers about their safety, aid in crime prevention and most importantly, prevent unlawful behavior and inappropriate conduct.

“Traveling in the smart city bus is a commitment to safety. With five cameras capturing every angle from both the ends, a vigilant control room monitoring the footage and spacious interiors promoting ease of movement, smart city buses redefine safety and security for the passenger.” Athar said.

“Moreover there is a panic button for instant assistance, GPS technology for precise navigation and well-trained drivers ensuring every commute is a testament to safety especially for the female commuters” he added.

However, not all commuters in the city are equally satisfied. Some residents of Srinagar suggest that more buses should be added to the existing fleet in order to ensure their availability at all times.“We appreciate the introduction of smart buses in Srinagar, but it's unfortunate that they are not available at all times. Hope that the authorities take note of this and work towards ensuring a more consistent service for the convenience of the commuters,” a passenger, wishing anonymity said.

